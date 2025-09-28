Thuso Mbedu's recent role on an American TV show left South Africans impressed with how American she sounded

The South African actress recently shared a photoshoot done by Raul Romo, and South African fans shared their reactions to her short haircut

Thuso Mbedu's latest look left many convinced that she looked like American singer Kelly Rowland

Online users shared their reactions to seeing Thuso Mbedu sporting short straight hair. The Hollywood actress has been a hot topic since the launch of her new show, Task.

Thuso Mbedu goes viral for resembling Kelly Rowland in a new photo.

A set of photos of Thuso Mbedu, done by Raul Romo, went viral on social media and inspired some hilarious commentary. The actress was compared to R&B musician Kelly Rowland.

A photo originally posted by Thuso Mbedu on Instagram ended up making rounds on X. A popular X user commented on the post, joking that she looks like Kelly Rowland. @aphelelejoy referenced a pop culture moment when Anele shared her hot take that she thinks Kelly Rowland is not pretty. The radio personality was responding to Sizwe Dhlomo's tweet in 2019 after he said Kelly Rowland was the prettiest in Destiny's Child. Anele argued that Kelly Rowland is not attractive without make-up. She wrote:

"Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipts."

Anele's tweet about Kelly became a running joke for over five years as people took her to task for dragging Kelly.

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu is beloved in South Africa.

South Africa sees Thuso Mbedu as Kelly

The post likening Thuso Mbedu to Kelly received more than 200,000 views. People who commented on the post agreed that the haircut and styling made her look like Kelly. Many joked about Anele saying she was wrong about Kelly's beauty. See the post on Thuso's Instagram and people's comments below:

@philani_donald said:

"Oh damn, I was almost convinced.😭"

@Ke_Mpho_M was in awe of Thuso:

"I honestly thought this was Kelly Rowland ❤"

@TT_cleaners joked:

"Next thing Anele tla be a re..."

@thee_sabrez joked about Anele:

"Anele must not see this, she'll be triggered."

@by_greatest was amused:

"Kelly Rowland won't be happy seeing Thuso Mbedu looking like her in these pictures. God, don't they look alike! Don't show the Americans🤣🤣🤣😭"

@I_Am_Bonisile said:

"@KELLYROWLAND come get yo long lost daughter."

@AnathiInfo was stunned:

"She even looks Black American😭😭"

@mxolismkhizeh gushed over Thuso:

"She's even starting to look like an American."

Thuso Mbedu finally addresses the American accent

Briefly News previously reported that actress Thuso Mbedu has finally opened up about her much-debated American accent.

In the past few years, since landing her big break in the Hollywood scene, people have been against Thuso's American accent. At some point, she clapped back at a troll who came for her, regarding the new accent.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a video of Mbedu and her Tank co-star, who is from Ireland, where they explained how they lock in on the accents.

