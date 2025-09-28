South Africa Mistakes Thuso Mbedu for Kelly Rowland in New Photoshoot Featuring Pixie Cut
- Thuso Mbedu's recent role on an American TV show left South Africans impressed with how American she sounded
- The South African actress recently shared a photoshoot done by Raul Romo, and South African fans shared their reactions to her short haircut
- Thuso Mbedu's latest look left many convinced that she looked like American singer Kelly Rowland
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Online users shared their reactions to seeing Thuso Mbedu sporting short straight hair. The Hollywood actress has been a hot topic since the launch of her new show, Task.
A set of photos of Thuso Mbedu, done by Raul Romo, went viral on social media and inspired some hilarious commentary. The actress was compared to R&B musician Kelly Rowland.
A photo originally posted by Thuso Mbedu on Instagram ended up making rounds on X. A popular X user commented on the post, joking that she looks like Kelly Rowland. @aphelelejoy referenced a pop culture moment when Anele shared her hot take that she thinks Kelly Rowland is not pretty. The radio personality was responding to Sizwe Dhlomo's tweet in 2019 after he said Kelly Rowland was the prettiest in Destiny's Child. Anele argued that Kelly Rowland is not attractive without make-up. She wrote:
"Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipts."
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Anele's tweet about Kelly became a running joke for over five years as people took her to task for dragging Kelly.
South Africa sees Thuso Mbedu as Kelly
The post likening Thuso Mbedu to Kelly received more than 200,000 views. People who commented on the post agreed that the haircut and styling made her look like Kelly. Many joked about Anele saying she was wrong about Kelly's beauty. See the post on Thuso's Instagram and people's comments below:
@philani_donald said:
"Oh damn, I was almost convinced.😭"
@Ke_Mpho_M was in awe of Thuso:
"I honestly thought this was Kelly Rowland ❤"
@TT_cleaners joked:
"Next thing Anele tla be a re..."
@thee_sabrez joked about Anele:
"Anele must not see this, she'll be triggered."
@by_greatest was amused:
"Kelly Rowland won't be happy seeing Thuso Mbedu looking like her in these pictures. God, don't they look alike! Don't show the Americans🤣🤣🤣😭"
@I_Am_Bonisile said:
"@KELLYROWLAND come get yo long lost daughter."
@AnathiInfo was stunned:
"She even looks Black American😭😭"
@mxolismkhizeh gushed over Thuso:
"She's even starting to look like an American."
Thuso Mbedu finally addresses the American accent
Briefly News previously reported that actress Thuso Mbedu has finally opened up about her much-debated American accent.
In the past few years, since landing her big break in the Hollywood scene, people have been against Thuso's American accent. At some point, she clapped back at a troll who came for her, regarding the new accent.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a video of Mbedu and her Tank co-star, who is from Ireland, where they explained how they lock in on the accents.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za