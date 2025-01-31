Sizwe Dhlomo showed love to Kelly Rowland by reposting a video of her dancing, despite his close friendship with Anele Mdoda

Fans reacted hilariously, joking that Anele might block Sizwe or kick him out of their group chat for supporting her longtime rival

Social media users speculated that Sizwe and Anele might have had a fallout, with some teasing that their friendship could end over the post

Sizwe Dhlomo recently showed some love to US actress and former Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland. Fans shared hilarious remarks about how the post will affect Sizwe and Anele Mdoda's friendship.

Sizwe Dhlomo's post about Kelly Rowland got Mzansi talking about his friendship with Anele Mdoda.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo's post sparks funny reactions

We all know Sizwe Dhlomo loves sharing his opinions on social media whether people support him or not. The radio personality who is best friends with Anele Mdoda gushed over Kelly Rowland despite the history between the two ladies.

For those who do not know, Anele Mdoda set the world on fire when she publicly stated that Beyoncé was prettier than Kelly Rowland. Her remarks sparked a war between South Africans and Americans. Since then, Anele trends each time Kelly Rowland shares a sizzling photo online.

Taking to his X page, Sizwe Dhlomo reposted a video of the singer dancing at Jennifer Hudson's popular Spirit Tunnel. He wrote:

"I love her so much!"

Fans share hilarious jokes after Sizwe's post

Social media users joked that Anele Mdoda was going to block her friend because he showed some love to her sworn enemy.

@sanizwe wrote:

"You getting kicked out of the group chat by midnight."

@ThaboCollin4 said:

"I don't think Anele can handle that grootman."

@iThando added:

"No wonder usistas hates her 🤣🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♀️"

@mnm_meya commented:

"You had a fight with Anele or something 😭😭?"

@MeshackBevhula said:

"Your friendship with Anele could be ended by that tweet Dinangwe."

Sizwe Dhlomo showed some love to US star Kelly Rowland.

Source: Instagram

