Mzansi peeps have convinced themselves that Kelly Rowland has been gunning for Anele ever since she made that comment about her on radio

Kelly was believed to have started firing shots at the 947 breakfast show host when she 'coincidentally' shared a photo wearing the same swimming costume

Just when we thought peeps had let it go, Kelly seems to have struck again, this time recreating Anele's army green blazer dress number

Anele Mdoda infamously trends whenever Kelly Rowland's name enters chats in Mzansi. The presenter, who has been rumoured to be beefing with the former Destiny's Child member, can't seem to catch a break. Peeps are now convinced that one too many coincidences may just be proof that Kelly knows exactly what she is doing.

Peeps are convinced that Kelly Rowland really has it out for Anele Mdoda after posting yet another matching snap. Image: @zinathu and @kellyrowland

Source: Instagram

Anele hit the top of trending charts when she publicly stated that she felt Beyoncé was prettier than Kelly Rowland. The celeb has since refused to take her words back and peeps have not let it go, reports IOL. Now, Anele trends every time Kelly posts a sizzling hot photo.

Many tweeps are convinced that Kelly caught word of Anele's opinion and has been 'discreetly' throwing jabs back at her hater. The first one was believed to be the matching yellow bathing suit snaps that were posted not only around the same time but with similar vacay backgrounds.

Today, Twitter has discovered that Kelly may have just fired her second shot. Not long ago, Anele shared a snap of herself looking snatched in a green blazer dress. To many people's surprise, the US singer shared a pic of herself rocking her own version of the look.

These incidents have further convinced tweeps that Rowland is without a doubt getting back at Anele for her words.

Briefly News reported Kelly Rowland trended on Thursday morning after Mzansi spied that she was wearing a swimsuit identical to her #1 ‘hater’, Anele Mdoda.

The incident could have, of course, been a coincidence but with the history that the pair share, many felt that sis did it on purpose. Twitter user @sithalekgoagelo put the pictures of the two women side-by-side and said:

“Tell me this is photoshopped please, no, Kelly is now doing this on purpose. Anele won’t rest shame.”

@nathankajoez said:

“Kante does Kelly knows about Anele stunt? “

@sewela31 said:

“Kelly’s clapback is legendary, she went straight for Anele’s face, body and the gap too.”

