A 68-year-old woman has revealed that she has been a virgin her whole life through the power of the Bible

Using the Word of God to fight temptation, Malisebo Lebuso and her late sister vowed to stay celibate as they believe sex is a demon

Briefly News' readers shared a number of responses, many congratulating the elderly woman on her undying faith

Malisebo Lebuso has garnered quite a response from South Africans after she revealed that she is a 68-year-old virgin. Lebuso believes that sex is a demon and she uses the Bible to fight against it.

Lebuso hails from Victory Farm near Clocolan in the Free State. She said in a recent interview that she has had hundreds of men who have asked her out in her lifetime but turned each and every one of them down.

Lebuso explained that she lived with her sister, who unfortunately passed away two years ago, and they both maintained their celibacy. The elderly local explained that if she feels any sort of temptation, she pulls out her Bible and prays the temptation away.

Mzansi showers Gogo Malisebo with blessings

Abby Karonga said:

"There are vultures out there gogo may you be protected by the hand of God."

Thami Metsing revealed:

"She is my role model. I have vowed to remain pure until my wedding."

Mohau Ditshaba Jakes shared:

"Wow! That's awesome Gogo I salute you. Dominating your flesh to the Glory of God."

Relda Daba posted:

"God bless you. You live truly to the word of the Bible."

