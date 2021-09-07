Mzansi Divided on Waffle and Chicken Combo, Woman Loves It: 'Goodness It Bangs'

A smitten social media user broke no sweat as she rushed to the socials to let her followers in on an explosive combo of fried chicken, ice cream and waffles

Some were left salivating and, some were left cringing as Saffas reacted to the questionable choice of food

Briefly News dived into the comments to bring readers some of the most outlandish reactions to the post

Some were left salivating and, some were left cringing. This was the reaction to one local woman's post on social media depicting an ice cream, fried chicken, and waffle combo.

The smitten social media user, whose Twitter handle is @Sikhululekile_, broke no sweat as she rushed to the socials to let her followers in on the explosive, unconventional combo.

A smitten social media user broke no sweat as she rushed to the socials to let her followers in on the explosive, unconventional combo. Image: @Sikhululekile_/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"And yes, that’s ice cream and my goodness, it bangs. Saweetie was found shaking."

Not surprisingly, the majority of Saffas who saw this did a double-take, questioning the weird combination of a sweet dessert and salted chicken meat.

But, surprise, surprise, some marvelled at the choice of food and made sure to give @Sikhululekile_ the thumbs up.

The tweet garnered nearly 600 likes, was retweeted more than 300 times and attracted a flurry of comments.

Post greeted with mixed reactions by Mzansi

Briefly News dived into the comments to bring readers some of the most outlandish reactions to the post.

@mihlali_ndabeni pronounced:

"This looks really good."

@tintswalomegacy said:

"Tholukuthi it’s the foetus enjoying this and not you."

@sabellionaire noted:

"Beeeeeen tryna tell folks waffles and fried chicken are good AF together."

@Voosmoozi added:

"This look is so delicious. Chicken and waffles are an elite combo."

@Thapelo23604615 aired:

"She's built differently."

Source: Briefly.co.za