American singer, Kelly Rowland, has seemingly clapped back at Anele by wearing an identical swimsuit as her and looking super hot in it

Although the starlet did not say anything about Anele, many felt that it was too much of a coincidence that they wore the same thing

Mzansi social media users live for drama and loved to see the former Destiny's Child singer show off her petty side

Kelly Rowland trended on Thursday morning after Mzansi peeped that she was wearing a swimsuit identical to her ‘hater’ Anele Mdoda.

Anele Mdoda is on the firing line after Kelly Rowland posted a new picture. Image: @anele/Getty Images @kellyrowland/Instagram

The incident could have, of course, been a coincidence but with the history that the pair share, many felt that sis did it on purpose.

Twitter user @sithalekgoagelo put the pictures of the two women side by side and said:

“Tell me this is photoshopped please, no Kelly is now doing this on purpose. Anele won’t rest shame.”

This ‘beef’ between the women stemmed after Anele said that Kelly Rowland was not attractive. Her comments caused uproar and since then, Anele trends whenever Kelly posts a selfie.

Check out some of the reactions to Kelly’s seemingly petty picture:

@nathankajoez said:

“Kante does Kelly know about Anele stunt? “

@sewela31 said:

“Kelly’s clapback is legendary, she went straight for Anele’s face,body and the gap too.”

@mastermkhululi said:

“Yoh yoh!! Guys, fellow South Africans, at this point I'm willing to apologize on behalf of Anele. Ngeke phela, Kelly uyalwa.”

@boujeena said:

“OMG, naw she’s definitely trolling what are the chances?”

@m_bucie said:

“Yes we love a petty Queen.”

@agripa_nhleko said:

“Yall need to stop the bullying on Anele, I'm sure she learned her lesson.”

Anele responds to trolls after trending for another Kelly Rowland pic

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda responded to Mzansi after they made her trend yet again. Anele always trends when Kelly Rowland posts a pic and of course, it recently happened again.

Anele took to social media to issue an official response to the trolling. She posted her picture of herself relaxed by the water side and basically said she was not bothered by the drama.

“Me... whilst y'all worry about me.”

Anele was on holiday and enjoying some time out far away from the noise. However, Mzansi social media users would not let it go.

