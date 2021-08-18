LOL: Anele Responds to Trolls After Trending for Another Kelly Rowland Pic

South African media personality Anele Mdoda has responded to being trolled over Kelly Rowland again

It seems every time Kelly posts a picture, Anele trends because she once made the statement that the singer was not attractive

Showing that she was unbothered by the trolling, Anele posted a picture of herself relaxing while on holiday

Anele Mdoda has responded to Mzansi after they made her trend yet again. Anele always trends when Kelly Rowland posts a pic and of course, it recently happened again.

Anele took to social media to issue an official response to the trolling. She posted her picture of herself relaxed by the water side and basically said she was not bothered by the drama.

“Me... whilst y'all worry about me.”

It seems Anele is on holiday and is enjoying some time out far away from the noise. However, Mzansi social media users would not let it go.

@ugxabashe said:

“We are not even worried about you. Relax, we are busy with serious stuff like admiring Kelly Rowland.”

@phathutshedzo said:

“Don't flatter yourself, No one is worrying about you, they just enjoy tagging you every time Kelly post a picture.”

