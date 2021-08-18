Anele Mdoda found herself trending yet again after Kelly Rowland dropped another picture of herself on social media

Some people are just refusing to let it go until Anele apologises with one social media user being fully against “Anele’s freedom of speech”

Seeing the post, some took a stand while others cannot believe Anele is still getting backlash for this nonsense

And so it continues… Anele Mdoda is trending again after Kelly Rowland dropped another fire snap on social media.

Anele Mdoda is never going to live the Kelly Rowland drama down, sis will forever trend when Kelly posts a pic. Image: @zintathu and @kellyrowland.

Source: Instagram

Not giving up on trying to get Anele to apologise for dissing Kelly, fans continue to make her trend every time Kelly posts a pic. This time, one fan made it know that “Anele’s freedom of speech must be stripped away.”

Shame, Anele is never going to be freed from this.

The infuriated social media user posted:

Anele has made it clear that she has no interest in giving in to these demands and that she has accepted the trending, it’s grown on her.

Seeing the post, many took to the comment section to have their say. While some are all for annoying Anele until she apologises, others have had enough and are calling for peeps to stand down.

@Negus_22 is certain this nonsense would have ended by now:

“You don't get tired you guys?”

@Miss_Phudding is right there with them:

“Period.”

@TebogoMashilo8 has no words, they can’t deal:

@Pheks_SA was bust by the post, it is too much:

Anele Mdoda has been working on her fitness and it’s showing

Anele Mdoda went full-on fierce warrior with a no-makeup, post-gym selfie. Embracing her natural beauty, Anele struck fire in the comment section, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, Anele posted a post-gym selfie, because if it ain’t on social media, did it even happen? Anele has been doing so many burpees that she is sure a name change is in order.

Sis is looking gooooood! Seeing Anele’s post, peeps were hella impressed by the work she has put in. Anele is looking amazing and the people let her know it.

Source: Briefly.co.za