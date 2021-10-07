DJ Zinhle was not about to sit and play with baby for too long, sis has an empire to build and a hustle to bustle

Taking to social media to make it known that she's back, Zinhle told peeps that she is ready to get them grooving

Zinhle's fans could not be more proud of her insane drive and more inspired by this working momma’s grind

DJ Zinhle gave birth just a few weeks ago and sis is already back, slaying Mzansi! This boss babe mother has not built an empire by sitting on what her momma gave her, that’s for sure.

DJ Zinhle is one momma who no one can turn around and say that she has worked hella hard for everything she has. Image: @djzinhle

Taking to social media, beaming with confidence and pride, Zinhle made it known that she is back on it and ready to make moves that will have her girls set for life.

Zinhle is ready to book some gigs and best believe this saucy momma is going to make them peeps groove. The sacrifices she is making now, her little princesses will appreciate greatly later on in life. What an inspiration!

Zinhle posted:

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis, letting Zinhle know that they are here for her grind. Being a working mother is not easy and Zinhle’s ruthlessness motivates others out there to keep on grinding.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@enathi_noliroto made it known:

“She’s back!”

@zanmkhize_05 beamed:

“Mama ka Kairo and Asante.”

@tenimotso is so proud:

“A working mom.”

@olwethumatu is living for this energy:

“You’re back.”

