Pearl Thusi is following in her bestie Zinhle's footsteps as she takes one step closer to building her own empire

Pearl has announced that she has not only partnered up with the premium gin brand Black Rose but has acquired ownership equity in the company

The actress shared the exciting news with her followers on social media and congratulations came pouring in

Pearl Thusi has Mzansi clapping for her after her latest boss lady move. The celeb has announced a major collaboration deal with Black Rose Gin, as well as an impressive ownership agreement.

Pearl Thusi has announced her latest career move that has everyone clapping for her Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl has just proven that her girl squad with DJ Zinhle is all about making bank. zalebs reports that the actress has landed herself a partnership with the premium alcohol company.

Thusi took to Instagram to share her latest career move, writing:

"I can finally share that I now own equity in premium gin brand, Black Rose. From the time I tasted @blackrosegin I knew it was special - that it wasn’t just the name ."

TimesLive reports that Pearl was hugely inspired by her best friend Dj Zinhle in her latest career move. She told the publication:

"In the past, I would have definitely dreamt it if I knew it was possible, but now with people like Zinhle and P Diddy and The Rock, now they've shown us that even for you it's also possible. You can make it happen, you just have to dream bigger. So I think only in recent days was I able to dream of venturing into this business in a way that I am now."

Pearl consulted Zinhle in making many of the decisions that led her to this moment.

Peeps are overjoyed for the celeb and took to her comments to send their praises.

@moozlie commented:

"LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO"

@bridgetmsengana wrote:

"Congratulations. Its big money moves right there"

@simply_tacha added:

"YAAAAS MAMA!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!"

Pearl Thusi vents her horror club experience: "She’s not having it"

Briefly News reported Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to vent her frustrations about her horror club experience. The stunner was at a groove recently and she did not like the way some peeps behaved.

The Queen Sono actress has made it clear that she doesn't share her hubbly bubbly with anyone besides her friends. She said so after "a grown man" tried to smoke her hubbly.

"No, I don’t want to share my hubbly, if you are not Thabsie, Nomuzi, Yolanda, Zinhle. If you are not someone I like, leave my drinks, leave my bottles, leave my table and leave my hubbly. I’m not your friend, go away," she said in a clip she posted on Instagram.

According to ZAlebs, a young lady also rubbed Pearl Thusi up the wrong way when she came to her table, drank her booze and then threw up in the bucket.

"Did this girl not vomit into the bucket? I had a very traumatic weekend. I was very traumatized."

Source: Briefly.co.za