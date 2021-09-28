Pearl Thusi Vents Her Horror Club Experience: "She’s Not Having It"

Media personality Pearl Thusi has vented her frustrations following her horror experience at a groove recently

The stunning actress shared that a grown man wanted to smoke her hubbly and later a young lady threw up in her bucket of drinks

The Queen Sono star made it known that she only shares her drinks and hubbly bubbly with her friends Thabsie, DJ Zinhle, Moozlie and Yolanda

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to vent her frustrations about her horror club experience. The stunner was at a groove recently and she did not like the way some peeps behaved.

Pearl Thusi has vented her horror club experience. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono actress has made it clear that she doesn't share her hubbly bubbly with anyone besides her friends. She said so after "a grown man" tried to smoke her hubbly.

"No, I don’t want to share my hubbly, if you are not Thabsie, Nomuzi, Yolanda, Zinhle. If you are not someone I like, leave my drinks, leave my bottles, leave my table and leave my hubbly. I’m not your friend, go away," she said in a clip she posted on Instagram.

According to ZAlebs, a young lady also rubbed Pearl Thusi up the wrong way when she came to her table, drank her booze and then threw up in the bucket.

"Did this girl not vomit into the bucket? I had a very traumatic weekend. I was very traumatized."

Other social media users took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

Lasizwe said:

"If you don’t have going out etiquettes STAY HOME!!!"

its_tay_xx wrote:

"You should have stayed at Konka my love."

marcoyvato commented:

"DJing in Dubai/Mykonos for 10yrs nobody shares hubbly, that's just etiquette 101."

insaaniafenton said:

"She’s not having it, y'all need to be better guys noooo #leavePearlsHubbly guys."

anele27mahlalela wrote:

"I love you pearl. Guys stop it please, know your friends."

letso_ditshwane added:

"Lalela... Order your own lol bathong these people."

