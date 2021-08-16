Pearl Thusi Trolls Lorch After Orlando Pirates' Loss: "Spot the Difference"

Pearl Thusi trolled Thembinkosi Lorch after his team Orlando Pirates lost to Moroka Swallows at the weekend

The Queen Sono actress compared the popular player to a meme of a dead cow lying on the side of the road

Pearl was very cheeky in her post as in isiZulu, a player who is out of form or can't play soccer is called inkomo (a cow)

Pearl Thusi rook to social media on Saturday, 14 August to share her views on the match between Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows. The stunner hilariously trolled AmaBhakabhaka following their loss to Swallows in the MTN 8 quarter finals.

Pearl Thusi trolled Thembinkosi Lorch after Orlando Pirates' loss to Moroka Swallows. Image: @pearlthusi, @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

She targeted Natasha Thahane's bae, Thembinkosi Lorch. The Queen Sono actress shared a funny collage of a dead black cow's pic and Lorch's snap. Lorch was facing upside down on the hilarious snap while wearing his team's black jersey.

The caption of the pic got Mzansi going. According to The South African, the Kaizer Chiefs supporter captioned the post:

"Spot the difference…"

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to her post teasing her favourite team's rivals. Check out some of the comments below:

An upset @mabhezula said:

"Wena Pearl uToxic , awunazwelano. You are dissing indonda ye fellow celeb unprovoked nje. It's okay to diss Pirates but okunye nokunye know your place. Ksasa uzaba ukhala wondering why people dislike you."

@Fasa_FasaO wrote:

"After seeing this tweet, I immediately thought of some lady."

@Palehob added:

"Lol, aume Pearl. If you watched the game you will know that Lorch was not even playing yesterday."

Natasha Thahane blamed for Lorch's poor performance against Kaizer Chiefs

In related news, Briefly News reported that some local football lovers hilariously blamed Natasha Thahane for Thembinkosi Lorch's "poor" performance during the Soweto derby on Sunday, 1 August.

Lorch's side Orlando Pirates lost the #CarlingCup match to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Natasha also supports Lorch's side. The celeb couple trended recently when they made their relationship official on social media.

After the game, peeps took to Twitter to roast the Blood & Water actress for her bae's alleged poor performance. Natasha Thahane usually trolls Amakhosi fans whenever their team loses.

Source: Briefly.co.za