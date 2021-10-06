K Naomi Engagement: TV Personality Shares Stunning Video of Her Special Day

K Naomi has posted a stunning video of the beautiful moment her boo asked for her hand in marriage

The TV personality got engaged recently and she took to Instagram to let her fans in on what went down on the special day in her life

The stunner said she feels blessed to be going on a new journey in her life with a man she's absolutely sure loves her

K Naomi has taken to social media to share a stunning video of her special day. The stunner, who got engaged recently, posted a heart-melting clip of the moment her bae popped the big question.

K Naomi has posted a video of her engagement day. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

The TV personality, real name K Naomi Noinyane, shared that she's grateful and blessed to be jumping on the next chapter of her life with someone who adores her.

She took to social media on Wednesday, 6 October and posted the snippet of the beautiful moment. K Naomi captioned her Instagram post:

"All I want to chase is beautiful dreams with you. #KNxTP A snippet of a beautiful moment… I’m so grateful and truly blessed to be loved and to be embarking on this journey with the coolest guy on earth, my bestie! I prayed for you."

Mzansi celebs and her peers took o her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of the comments below:

Mahalia Buchanan said:

"Love is so beautiful man."

_andher wrote:

"Oh wow. My heart just melted."

kgothatsomohomotsi commented:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations once again."

nolubabalo_cumbe said:

"This is so beautiful. I love, love."

didimasoetsa wrote:

"I’m so happy for you Naomi."

u_nokwanda_ said:

"Love looks good on you."

zamozondi added:

"This is so beautiful. More blessings."

