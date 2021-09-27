SK Khoza's Fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane Posts Snaps Not Wearing Her Engagement Ring

Ayanda 'Mandy' Hlongwane has seemingly decided to put her engagement to actor SK Khoza on hold

The stunner has been posting snaps of herself not wearing the blinging engagement ring she received from The Queen star when he proposed earlier this year

The couple also used to post baed-up videos and pics of themselves but they have stopped doing so

Ayanda Hlongwane has reportedly ended her engagement to actor SK Khoza. The stunning dentist has even stopped wearing her engagement ring. Her ring finger is no longer blinging in most of the snaps she has posted on social media recently.

SK Khoza's fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane posted snaps of herself not wearing her engagement ring. Image: @ayearndar, @skcoza

Source: Instagram

The stunner used to show off her ring on social media but now she no longer even posts loved-up snaps of herself with her bae. The Queen actor reportedly admitted to not treating Ayanda well recently and a few days after his confession she took off the ring.

ZAlebs reports that SK was recently asked about his relationship status on Instagram but he ignored the question. He snubbed a peep who asked him about the rumour. Briefly News also saw a couple of snaps on Ayanda Hlongwane's timeline in which she is not rocking the engagement ring.

SK has also stopped posting baed-up videos of his boo. He used to post a lot of videos and snaps of Ayanda when their relationship was still in the honeymoon phase.

SK Khoza celebrates 35th birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Queen's SK Khoza is not letting the drama that's been following him over the last few weeks get in the way of celebrating his birthday.

The actor recently turned 35 and ignored all the drama following him so he could have a good time. SK had an intimate gathering involving his fiancée Ayanda 'Mandy' Hlongwane, his brother Abdul Khoza and his friend S'phesihle Vazi.

The group showed Mzansi that gatherings don't have to be big to have fun; after all, we are in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. SK took to social media to thank everyone involved for making his day a special one. He then shared a host of videos and snaps to show his fans that he had a great time.

