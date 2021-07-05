SK Khoza Celebrates His 35th Birthday in Style and Has Fun with Loved Ones

SK Khoza recently celebrated his 35th birthday surrounded by close family and friends and it looks like he had a great time

SK's fiancée Mandy Hlongwane was in attendance, along with his brother and fellow actor Abdul Khoza

The Queen actor has had his fair share of drama over the last few weeks but he didn't let that get in the way of his special day

The Queen's SK Khoza is not letting the drama that's been following him over the last few weeks get in the way of celebrating his birthday. The actor recently turned 35 and ignored all the drama following him so he could have a good time.

SK had an intimate gathering involving his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane, his brother Abdul Khoza and his friend S'phesihle Vazi. The group showed Mzansi that gatherings don't have to be big to have fun; after all, we are in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SK Khoza had a lovely small gathering with the people close to him to celebrate his 35th birthday. Image: @skcoza

SK took to social media to thank everyone involved for making his day a special one. He then shared a host of videos and snaps to show his fans that he had a great time.

"I want to say THANK YOU NGYABONGA to each and everyone who wished me HAPPY BIRTHDAY ... Shout out to my beautiful fiancé @ayearndar for capturing these moments for me," said SK in the touching post.

In the other posts he made, SK said that his birthday was definitely one to remember and he is grateful to everyone who pulled through for him.

SK Khoza decides to open a case of defamation against a cashier

Briefly News previously reported that SK Khoza and his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane decided to take legal action against the petrol station cashier they had an altercation with at a garage.

According to SK, they did not assault her and they've decided to open a case of defamation of character. He tweeted:

"Our lawyers are currently busy with a defamation of character case that we are opening against the female cashier at the Sasol garage..."

SK previously stated that he did not hurt anyone and it would be fixed soon. The actor is taking this matter seriously and doesn't want anyone to tarnish his name.

