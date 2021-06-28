SK Khoza is taking legal action against the woman who said he assaulted her, along with his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane

SK says that he hasn't hurt anyone and has decided to open a case against the cashier for defamation of character

Reports just last week stated that SK Khoza and his fiancée were in a bit of trouble after the alleged altercation at the garage

Mzansi actor SK Khoza and his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane have decided to take legal action against the cashier they had an altercation with at a garage. According to SK, they did not assault her and they've decided to open a case for defamation of character. He tweeted:

"Our lawyers are currently busy with a defamation of character case that we are opening against the female cashier at the Sasol garage..."

SK previously stated that he did not hurt anyone and it would be fixed soon. The actor is taking this matter seriously and doesn't want anyone to tarnish his name.

SK Khoza and his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane are waiting for developments on their recent case. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

SK and his fiancée Mandy trend on social media after the incident took place

According to eyewitnesses, SK and Mandy arrived at the garage and wanted to buy flowers. Things allegedly got out of hand when the cashier refused. Resulting in them getting into trouble and throwing hands.

This is not the first time that SK has been involved in this kind of scandal and social media users want to know what happened so they can judge the situation themselves. Some evidence will come to light soon once SK shares the progress of the case.

SK Khoza insists that nobody assaulted the cashier at the garage

Briefly News previously reported that SK Khoza denied he and Mandy assaulted cashier at a petrol station and Mzansi is forgiving.

Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza, who plays Shaka in The Queen, has responded to a news media house report that a female cashier at a Gauteng filling station was smacked in the face with a scanner after a violent fight with the actor and two other women.

Taking to Twitter, SK tried to set the record straight and simply denied the claims. He said:

"My fiancé and I didn’t assault anyone at any garage…”

A source who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation said that Khoza, who plays Shaka in the Mzansi Magic series The Queen, got involved in a fight that concluded in the assault of the cashier.

