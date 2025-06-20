Blxckie's girlfriend, Hermosa, is enjoying the joys of motherhood, and her glow can't be missed

The influencer and content creator shared new snaps from her photoshoot with her little one, and melted fans' hearts

This comes after the couple surprised fans with the unexpected news that they were expecting

Blxckie’s partner, Hermosa, had a photoshoot with their newborn. Images: blxckie_, hermosa.lit

Blxckie's girlfriend is in her mom era and recently gave followers a closer look at her fabulous life as a mama bear.

Blxckie's gf shares new pictures with their baby

Months after dropping the news that they were with child, Blxckie's girlfriend shared some new snaps of herself and their daughter.

Hermosa is a popular influencer and YouTuber with over 40K Instagram followers and nearly 10K subscribers on YouTube.

She shared the news of her pregnancy on 3 September 2024, showing off her ready-to-pop belly in stunning black and white photos. Today, she partnered with renowned photographer Thickleeyonce for a stunning photoshoot featuring her little cub.

Blxckie’s girlfriend Hermosa showed off her adorable snaps with their daughter. Image: hermosa.lit

Hermosa shared 15 gorgeous snaps of herself and others holding her baby, draped in fur, while in others, she was wearing the classic denim pants and white button-down shirt outfit.

The lovely family recently took their first family trip to Cape Town in December, which was documented on Hermosa's YouTube channel with hilarious narration from Blxckie.

See the pictures here.

Here's what Mzansi said about Hermosa's stunning photos

Fans can't get enough of Hermosa and her baby's adorable photoshoot:

suppy.gee praised Thickleeyonce:

"Haowa, Lee! You are so good at this thing, hey, these are fire! Also, Hermosa ate, sheesh!

pumla_dineo was impressed:

"These are soooo good!"

tamiya_xabendlini was stunned:

"Her face card, though!"

Mzansi gushed over the pictures of Blxckie’s girlfriend and daughter. Image: hermosa.lit

mmakgau_sebitloane wrote:

"These are beautiful! Exceptionally beautiful!"

dat.ndlovu_boy teased:

"The definition of a hot mom."

buhlesometimes showed love to Hermosa:

"Mbali is soooo pretty, bruh!"

deeesirrre responded:

"Absolutely gorgeous!"

Blxckie does his girlfriend's makeup

The pair didn't just become their fans' favourite celebrity couple overnight: it took a few pictures and a hilarious makeup tutorial to win their followers over for good.

Briefly News once shared a video of Blxckie attempting to do his girlfriend, Hermosa's makeup and let's just say he should leave it to the professionals next time!

During a get ready with me (GRWM) session, the Sondela singer did his lady's face while she asked him questions about his life and career:

