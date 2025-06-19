Hungani Ndlovu celebrated his birthday and penned a touching message expressing gratitude to his loved ones

The actor has hogged the headlines this week after news broke out about his alleged divorce from his wife, Stephanie

Nevertheless, fans and followers flooded his comments with heartfelt birthday wishes

Hungani Ndlovu celebrated his 31st birthday after allegedly getting divorced. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Hungani Ndlovu's birthday is bittersweet after reports declared the end of his marriage to his wife.

Hungani Ndlovu celebrates his birthday

Hungani Ndlovu celebrated another trip around the sun and is filled with gratitude for life and the people around him.

Taking to his Instagram page on 19 June, the Skeem Saam actor penned a heartfelt message thanking his loved ones for their love, for carrying him through his challenges, and always being by his side:

Hungani Ndlovu turned 31 years old on 19 June. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

"I’m so grateful for the abundance of love and kindness that surrounds me! I’m in awe of the showers I’ve received from those who matter most. I feel seen, heard, affirmed and safe in who I am and who I am becoming. What I know for certain is - my next chapter is already proud of me."

Reflecting on his 31 years of life, Hungani said he was at ease with the person he is becoming and confident in what the future holds for him.

South Africans show love to Hungani Ndlovu

Fans and followers spread birthday cheer and showed love to Hungani Ndlovu:

siphesihlevazi said:

"Happy birthday, bro!"

South African radio personality, Khutso Theledi, showed love to Hungani Ndlovu:

"Happy birthday, cuz. Here’s to many more. Love you so much!"

smokeymirror___ wrote:

"Happiest birthday to you, my friend!"

khwezimabunda posted:

"Haaaapppyyy birthday, bestyyyyy! I hope you had the best day ever and that God blesses you with everything your heart desires, according to His perfect will."

mimo_mokgosi added:

"Happy birthday, fellow Gemini."

lebohangmotaung_ commented;

"Happy birthday, brother! All the blessings for you in your new year!"

naznyree responded:

"Blessed birthday wishes. God Bless."

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu delete each other's pictures

As fans and followers flooded Hungani's comments with birthday wishes, one name was noticeably missing.

Stephanie Ndlovu seemingly snubbed her estranged husband, Hungani's birthday. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

According to Briefly News, the actor and his wife, Stephanie, ended their six-year marriage. And although they have not yet addressed the reports, what they did after the news broke was very telling.

Both have removed each other's pictures from their Instagram pages, and while Hungani continues to update his page with exciting outings and collaborations, Stephanie focuses her time on her podcast, Friendship Frequency.

In their latest episode, she spoke about healing and being confident in God's plan:

"Despite the chaos, the heartache and the struggles, I know that You are God.”

Aside from seemingly missing her rumoured ex-husband's birthday, Stephanie did post a candid Father's Day message on her Instagram stories.

