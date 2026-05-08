A new FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem featuring Shakira and Burna Boy has been released, drawing immediate global attention ahead of the tournament

The track has triggered a strong wave of mixed reactions online, with South African social media users especially comparing it to past World Cup songs

The anthem rollout comes as excitement builds for the 2026 tournament hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada

The official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been released, with Colombian global star Shakira once again taking centre stage, this time alongside Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy. However, the track has sparked mixed reactions across social media, with South African users particularly divided.

Shakira and Burna Boy will headline the 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP anthem. Image : Clive Rose and Robert Okine

Source: Getty Images

The song, titled Dai Dai, was teased by Shakira on her social platforms ahead of its official release scheduled for Thursday, 14 May 2026. The tournament will be hosted across three countries, the United States, Mexico and Canada, as anticipation builds for football’s biggest global spectacle

Shakira previously featured in the widely popular 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) alongside South Africa’s Freshlyground. She also delivered the 2014 World Cup theme La La La (Brazil 2014) and performed at the closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

Over the years, she has remained closely associated with FIFA World Cup music, having also performed Hips Don’t Lie at the 2006 closing ceremony in Germany.

South Africans react to FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Dai Dai’

The release of Dai Dai has triggered a wave of online commentary, particularly from South African users comparing it to the iconic Waka Waka anthem.

Some social media users expressed scepticism and humour about the new collaboration:

@Nhozza:

“All I’m seeing is South African choreography.”

@Zooka_The_King: “

Which song did she steal this time around?”

@GazaCongomani:

“Musicians played Waka Waka with African souls, especially Freshlyground from South Africa. Burna Boy and contemporary Nigerian music are more studio-based and mechanical. This is no hit song.”

Others were more nostalgic about the 2010 anthem

@ThabowaSedibe:

“Nothing can replace ‘samina mina eh eh waka waka eh eh’ 😂😂😂”

@NyangoteORgy:

“Waka Waka can never be replaced.”

@LehumaNthite:

“Did she get a tender from FIFA for producing World Cup songs?”

@p_mojalefa:

“Just give others a chance now.”

@muzi2104:

“That Waka Waka track was rubbish. This one is worse.”

@koonxumalo:

“That sounds like a Grootman beat, Oskido vibe.”

Watch the video below.

Africa’s presence at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ten African nations have qualified for the tournament, including South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde. The opening fixture is set to feature a familiar clash, with Mexico facing South Africa on 11 June 2026.

The 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP kicks off in June. Image: BRUNO FAHY

Source: Getty Images

All 104 matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport via DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream.

Idris Elba stuns football fans

Briefly News previously reported that British actor Idris Elba stunned South African sports fans with a surprise appearance on SuperSport when he interrupted a live Kaizer Chiefs vs Magesi FC match with a FIFA World Cup 2026 announcement.

Source: Briefly News