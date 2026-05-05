Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bokang Montjane marked her 40th birthday with a stylish luxury escape that caught attention online

Social media lit up with praise and playful reactions after images of the couple enjoying their private celebration went viral

Fans reflected on the former Kaizer Chiefs star’s post-retirement life, highlighting his stability, family focus, and quiet success

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Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala treated his wife, Bokang Montjane Tshabalala, to a luxurious getaway as she celebrated her 40th birthday.

Kaizer Chiefs Legend Siphiwe Tshabalala Enjoys Luxury Getaway With Wife ,Fans Say “Shabba Won Here”

Source: Facebook

The couple, who recently also marked a special milestone with their son’s birthday celebration, were seen in viral images shared on X. The location remains undisclosed but appears to be a high-end resort, with the pair enjoying a relaxed and elegant escape.

South Africans show the couple love

South Africans reacted warmly to the pictures, with many praising the couple’s bond and Tshabalala’s post-football lifestyle.

Among the comments, user @VusieSambo5 wrote: “Shabba won here,” a sentiment that quickly gained traction online.

Other reactions included:

@LepuruTiego:

“No scandals, just two souls loving each other.”

@FollowMakhi:

“He must not finish the money of the goal he scored in 2010 coz we donate nothing this time.”

@Tom47096338:

“Shabba surely invested his money well. After a few years of retirement, he still drives the same cars (Range Rover + Merc ML), lives in the same luxury home, can still afford vacations, basically his lifestyle has not changed.”

@Absolute_Kganki:

“She built a beautiful library in Ga-Mphahlele, they say it was built by her. ❤️‍🔥”

@nkosanangwenya:

“Beautiful! The brother found his diamond and settled down 🙏”

@Moshe31942:

“It’s dope to see Shabba still in good shape after retirement. He needs to have a word or two with Andile Jali.”

@zaps_07:

“Black women receive access to another upgrade when they hit 40+ cause that fine wine statement is true.”

@KkMkhathin60828:

“The hair has got to go now, it’s been a long 15 yrs.”

As seen in the post below:

Last year, Bokang also celebrated her husband with a heartfelt message, affectionately calling him “Shabba Waka,” further reinforcing their close bond.

Siphiwe Tshabalala's lifestyle

The World Cup 2010 goal scorer has maintained a relatively private but comfortable lifestyle since retiring from professional football.

He and his wife own a luxurious double-storey home in an upscale Johannesburg suburb, featuring glass walls, high ceilings, a swimming pool, and a trampoline. The modern residence reflects a blend of elegance and family comfort, consistent with Tshabalala’s low-key approach to fame.

In recent years, Tshabalala has also spoken about financial planning for athletes, often referencing the importance of saving and investing wisely. While property investment is commonly advised to players, he has cautioned that it should not be the sole long-term strategy due to the short nature of football careers.

Despite these challenges, his journey remains widely regarded as a success story. Tshabalala has invested in property for his parents and renovated his grandmother’s home, ensuring his earnings have created a lasting family legacy beyond his playing career.

Tshabalala attends the FIFA Club World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala was at the FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025.

Tshabalala enjoyed a front-row seat to some of the matches in the tournament, which was won by Chelsea FC. Shabba was in New York City to attend the FIFA Players Executive Programme.

Source: Briefly News