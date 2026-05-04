On Friday, 1 May 2026, Shauwn Mkhize shared a video of herself travelling to Zambia with socialite Zari Hassan

On Saturday, 2 May 2026, the clip was reshared on X, triggering comparisons to her past luxury lifestyle and ongoing battle with the revenue collector

Social media users debated whether her lifestyle had truly changed or if she was deliberately keeping a low profile

Mzansi weighed in on MaMkhize’s new vehicle. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

A video of reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s new ride sparked reactions online.

Once known for her lavish lifestyle, MaMkhize has been in the news after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) auctioned her fleet of cars and other valuables to recover an estimated R40 million tax debt.

Since the dispute with SARS began, she has largely kept a low profile and stepped back from sharing her usual soft-life content on her official Instagram accounts.

That all changed on Friday, 1 May 2026, when she shared a video of her journey to Lusaka, Zambia.

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MaMkhize travels to Zambia with Zari Hassan

Taking to her official Instagram account, MaMkhize shared a video of herself and socialite Zari Hassan travelling to an event in Zambia on South African Airways. The post was captioned:

“This is how we do it… with grace, presence and purpose. Zambia, thank you for the beautiful welcome. Let’s move 🖤🦁”

On Saturday, 2 May 2026, X (Twitter) user @Dino_Mayo1 reshared the video on the microblogging website. The X user noted that MaMkhize, who previously rolled in luxurious cars, had downgraded to a Jaecoo. The post was captioned:

“Mamkhize from flying high with all those luxury cars to a Jaecoo, SARS is indeed the monster we were told they are🥺”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to MaMkhize's new car

The post gained traction online and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some celebrated her downgraded lifestyle, others argued that while her fortunes had changed, she was far from living modestly.

Here are some of the comments:

@LubhaZa joked:

“Mamkhize becoming a baddie at old age is one of the midlife crisis sequels that need to be studied at the University of Zululand.”

@Khutsolization remarked:

“You fell for it, bro. Her life hasn't changed that much financially; she is just not flashing it.”

@MakhosazanaKha3 said:

“As much as it pains me, that's an RR. She is in terminal A in a platinum lounge, that lady is far from poverty; She doesn't even look like she thinks about SARS and their woes.”

@PHASTARICO commented:

“Close friends Somizis sharing Louis Vuiton bags with them vanished. Her story is a lesson to many of us that friends most of the time don't like you, but only like what you have and the benefits.”

@939AV shared:

“I now know where all the fake stuff that looks original is bought. I was with one of the aunties who sells that stuff on our flight here. Most of the brands our celebs wear, that stuff is faaaaaaaaaake.”

@Mihlalism claimed:

“I met Mamkhize and Zari this weekend at some networking event in Lusaka. She seemed ok, she’s still got money, don’t look at her like that😭 people paid R15K-R30K for tickets to meet her and friends.”

Mzansi reacted to MaMkhize’s car in her latest video. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Why did MaMkhize travel to Zambia?

MaMakhize travelled to Zambia with Zari Hassan for the Royal Networking event hosted by BPlatinum Events. Nigerian musician Davido, United States rapper Rick Ross and Congolese veteran musician Koffi Olomide performed at the event. Zimbabwean entrepreneur Zodwa Mkandla and Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya also attended the event.

Watch a video of MaMkhize and Zari Hassan with BPlatinum Events founder Benny Simuyi by clicking the link.

MaMkhize battles SARS in court to stop the sale of properties

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shauwn Mkhize’s long-running tax battle with SARS escalated into a high-stakes courtroom battle that could determine the fate of her property empire.

A fierce legal showdown unfolded in Durban as both sides clashed over whether the matter even qualifies as urgent.

Source: Briefly News