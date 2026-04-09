Shauwn Mkhize bragged about her helicopter ride following the backlash over her AI-generated birthday shoot picture

In her Instagram stories, Shauwn Mkhize portrayed a lavish lifestyle, after facing public scrutiny due to her drama with SARS

The former Royal AM boss celebrated her 51st birthday with her close circle, throwing a surprise party

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Shauwn Mkhize showed off her helicopter. Image: Kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

Former Royal AM boss and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize continues to set tongues wagging with her lavish lifestyle amid the SARS drama.

Shauwn has tongues wagging with helicopter ride

On her Instagram stories, Shauwn posted a video of the helicopter in her backyard, and another story of getting inside it.

Mkhize, on her birthday, 6 April, posted an AI picture of her holding onto a helicopter, looking slimmer and younger. However, many fans called her bluff and trolled her.

Clapping back, the former Kwa MamMkhize star bragged about changing her mode of transportation in the caption: "When the time to change your mode of transport has come, just accept it. It will show up in your backyard," she said.

X user @Champagnspice reshared the videos on the micro-blogging platform:

"Durban’s controversial businesswoman, Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize, who is currently fighting tooth and nail to prevent the South African Revenue Service (SARS) from selling her properties, shows off her helicopter."

This was a subtle but loud clapback at the hate she received for the AI-generated photo she posted to commemorate her birthday.

In her message, Mkhize spoke about resilience and overcoming some of life's challenges, which might include SARS.

"Catching flights...because the journey continues. Birthday energy and Easter blessings collide as I rise fully with Jesus, walking aligned with His plan. Every step intentional, every moment orchestrated by faith because nothing happens by mistake and God’s plan is unstoppable. I am a living testimony that with Him, nothing is impossible, every blessing, every lesson, every victory is His design, and I celebrate life, purpose and power today. My steps are steady, my heart at peace, with Jesus beside me," she said.

Shauwn Mkhize was trolled for her AI birthday photo. Image: Kwamammkhize

Source: Instagram

Mkhize's underwhelming birthday look trends

At her surprise birthday party, Shauwn did not wear any makeup, making people troll her even more. Reacting to the X post by Musa Khawula.

@mandymatsinhe asked:

"Then who was that lady hanging from a Heli?"

@Burnerburnerac5 said:

"Waze wawa uShauwn, she's giving cortisol face, my girl is stressed out. Couldn't even afford a facebeat. SARS ngiyamusaba, and unfortunately, we can't take AI outside cause a few days ago, this was her."

@Light_Kganya asked:

"I was about to wonder if ‘makoti u se fakile imake up’"

MaMkhize fights to keep properties

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize is reportedly fighting to keep her Durban mansion amid her R40 million South African Revenue Service (SARS) tax bill.

SARS continues to attach her assets, which also include her farm in Durban and her soccer club, Royal AM.

Source: Briefly News