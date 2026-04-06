Former Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize went viral with her latest birthday photo, which was AI-generated

South Africans did not go easy on Shauwn Mkhize in her comments section, and some even dragged her on X (Twitter)

The reality TV star responded to some of the negative comments on Instagram, trying to show that she is unbothered

Shauwn Mkhize’s birthday shoot sparked reactions online. Image: Kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Former Royal AM soccer boss Shauwn 'MaMkhize' had the internet in a frenzy when she posted a birthday photo.

Unlike most celebrities who dedicate an entire photoshoot to their birthdays, Shauwn chose a rather unconventional way.

Shauwn Mkhize stuns on birthday

On 6 April, Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her birthday, and she always does an extravagant shoot or throws a bash. However, this year, she chose to do something rather different by posting an AI-generated image of her holding onto a flying helicopter while wearing formal wear. As stunning as she looked, most people found this rather hilarious, and they dragged her.

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In her caption, she spoke about her resilience and ability to pick herself up and dust herself off when faced with hardships.

"Catching flights… because the journey continues. Birthday energy and Easter blessings collide as I rise fully with Jesus, walking aligned with His plan. Every step intentional, every moment orchestrated by faith because nothing happens by mistake and God’s plan is unstoppable. I am a living testimony that with Him, nothing is impossible, every blessing, every lesson, every victory is His design, and I celebrate life, purpose and power today. My steps are steady, my heart at peace, with Jesus beside me," she said.

In 2024, she had a grand celebration at Kwa Max's Lifestyle in Durban, and she trended online for the lavish celebrations. She even posted stunning photoshoot content, eating her cake and looking gorgeous.

Even in 2025, she had a photoshoot wearing a pink dress, posing next to a luxury vehicle. However, this was shortly after the Royal AM drama started unravelling.

Shauwn Mkhize’s previous birthday photoshoots always trended compared to the most recent one. Image: Kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn claps back at haters

The former reality TV star responded to the negative comments on Instagram. One comment was from Watchthemoney, who dragged SARS into this, saying, "I hope SARS takes you for everything you're worth. The fact that SARS is attaching Shauwn’s assets and dragging her through the courts as we speak is literally making my heart sing. So I’m quite happy."

Mkhize clapped back, saying that would not happen:

"Why? Trust me, your wish can never come true!"

Another user who got a clapback from Shauwn was Gugu_dlodlo, who said, "Oh, things are really bad, sekezncamele kwi AI."

Mkhize replied:

"Hmmm, if you had nothing to say, was it really difficult not to comment? I just want to celebrate myself today. I know you will never understand the meaning."

Shauwn's divorce back in the spotlight

In a previous report from Briefly News, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize was reportedly dragged to court by her ex-husband, Sbu Mpisane.

This is regarding their divorce settlement, where Mpisane filed a court application, years after their initial split. Details about their bitter court feud have ignited a debate on social media.

Source: Briefly News