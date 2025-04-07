South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize celebrated her 50th birthday in style on Sunday, 6 April 2025

Mkhize put her struggles with Royal AM aside to celebrate her landmark birthday over the weekend and shared some of the festivities on social media

Local netizens reacted on social media to wish Mkhize a happy birthday, while others chose to criticize her for celebrating her birthday while Royal AM players face unemployment

Despite suffering the heartbreak of Royal AM’s PSL expulsion, club owner Shauwn Mkhize burned up the dancefloor to celebrate her 50th birthday on Sunday, 6 April 2025.

The South African businesswoman shared images of her weekend-long celebrations while Royal AM players face an uncertain future after their PSL expulsion.

Shauwn Mkhize set her Royal AM heartbreak aside to celebrate her 50th birthday on Sunday, 6 April 2025. Image: Kwa_mammkhize.

Following Royal AM’s PSL expulsion, Mkhize said she felt hurt by the decision but was able to put it aside to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Mama Joy sends Shauwn Mkhize a happy birthday message

Mama Joy wished Mkhize a happy birthday on X:

South African sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke led the birthday celebrations for Mkhize after the loyal supporter also expressed her heartbreak over the situation with Royal AM.

Mama Joy said:

“Happy birthday Ma, thanks for taking care of me. May the good Lord give you the strength to deal with everything coming your way. Love you, Thwihli Thwahla.”

Watch Mkhize's celebrations in the video below:

Royal AM’s stint in the PSL has ended

After months of speculation surrounding Royal AM’s fate, the PSL decided that the club would be excluded from the top flight after their financial issues this season.

The Joburg-based club was suspended from action in December after reports emerged of Mkhize’s R40 million SARS debt.

While the club faced their suspension, SARS put the side up for sale, and after the deal fell through, the PSL expelled the club and wiped off all their results for the 2024/2025 season.

Shauwn Mkhize is living her best life despite Royal AM's PSL expulsion. Image: kwa_mammkhize.

Fans react to Mkhize’s birthday celebrations

Local netizens reacted on social media to wish Mkhize a happy birthday, while some took the opportunity to criticize the businesswoman.

KhumaloFk noted:

“All her celebrity friends are nowhere to be seen, even the likes of Shaun Stylist, but uzovuka, this too shall pass.”

Micpotential wished Mkhize well:

“Congratulations to her for making it this far in life.”

Duchessjiti loved her dress:

“That pink fit is fire.”

TheoWoods20 criticized Mkhize:

“It’s crazy how Royal AM was a hobby to her. Players are no longer breadwinners, yet she dances as if nothing happened.”

Mamgqiga was not a fan of the celebrations:

“I don’t see any celebration in style here!”

Shauwn Mkhize is considering buying a new club

As reported by Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize is reportedly considering buying a football club in Eswatini after her previous club, Royal AM, was expelled from the PSL.

Mkhize is reportedly open to continuing her affiliation with African football after her R40 million SARS debt led to Royal AM suffering match suspension this season and ultimately expulsion.

