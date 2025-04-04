Following the club's expulsion from the PSL and MaMkhize’s legal troubles, Mama Joy hints at severing ties with Royal AM after years of loyalty

Fans notice Mama Joy’s changing online presence, including removing her Royal AM profile picture, suggesting she may be moving on from the club

Amidst the controversy, Mama Joy finds solace in her French husband, who is now supporting her, marking a shift in her focus from the club to her personal life

Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, has seemingly distanced herself from Royal AM Football Club, following a series of events surrounding the club’s uncertain future.

This comes after the club was expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), adding to the turmoil sparked by MaMkhize's tax evasion charges.

Fans and observers are now questioning whether Mama Joy has abandoned her role as the club's unofficial superfan.

Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, has seemingly distanced herself from Royal AM Football Club.

Royal AM's Expulsion from PSL and Tax Evasion Drama

Royal AM's difficulties began with allegations of over R40 million in tax evasion against its owner, MaMkhize.

The fallout resulted in the club’s expulsion from the PSL, a move that significantly impacted its fanbase.

Mama Joy, once a prominent figure supporting the team, has hinted at severing ties with the club.

This shift in loyalty comes as MaMkhize faces the consequences of her legal battles, including asset seizures.

The End of an Era: Mama Joy’s Allegiance Shift

In a surprising move, Mama Joy, who had previously backed Royal AM with the same fervor she once showed Orlando Pirates, posted updates that suggested her departure.

After years of unwavering loyalty to Orlando Pirates, Mama Joy's sudden switch to Royal AM in 2021 raised eyebrows, making her recent apparent exit from the club even more notable.

On her X account, she hinted at leaving Royal AM, and fans quickly noticed that her profile picture had been changed from one of her in Royal AM regalia to a more personal image with her husband.

A New Chapter: Support from Family Over the Club

Despite the ongoing drama surrounding Royal AM, Mama Joy has found support from a different corner—her French husband, who, she claimed, is now providing for her.

This marks a stark contrast from her previous public persona as a passionate supporter of Royal AM.

Mama Joy also shared an open letter from Royal AM’s fans to MaMkhize, which read,

"We are here for you... sending you all love and support during this challenging time," further indicating her empathy for the ongoing struggles at the club.

Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, has seemingly distanced herself from Royal AM Football Club.

Has Mama Joy Left for Good?

While Mama Joy has not confirmed her departure from Royal AM outright, her actions and online posts suggest that she is no longer publicly backing the team.

Whether this shift signifies a move to another club remains unclear.

Her departure from Orlando Pirates to Royal AM was unexpected, and this latest change could mark yet another surprising chapter in her journey as a soccer superfan.

A New Direction for Mama Joy?

Only time will tell where Mama Joy’s football loyalties will lie in the future.

For now, it seems that the drama surrounding Royal AM and MaMkhize’s tax issues have prompted her to reconsider her position, possibly signaling a new chapter in her life both personally and professionally.

Fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on her next move, waiting for the next twist in this ongoing saga.

PSL Executive Committee Recommends Revoking Royal AM's Membership

Briefly News previously reported that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Executive Committee has recommended revoking Royal AM's membership, pending approval from all PSL clubs.

If the decision is upheld, the club could be removed from top-flight football, affecting its players, staff, and ownership.

