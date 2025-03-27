Reports suggest a potential new owner for Royal AM, though the details are still unverified

Chockalingam "Roy" Moodley, a controversial businessman with political ties, is rumored to be the one taking charge

If confirmed, the club is expected to remain in KwaZulu-Natal and retain its current name under the new ownership

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced, suggesting that Chockalingam “Roy” Moodley may be the new owner of Royal AM.

According to Cash N Sports and widespread speculation on X, the controversial businessman with deep political connections could be the one to take control of the KZN-based club.

The New Royal AM Owner: Unconfirmed Reports Surface

Source: Facebook

Background of Roy Moodley

Roy Moodley, the owner of Royal Security, is known for his significant influence in South Africa’s business and political spheres.

His involvement with high-profile ventures, including a large tender win with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in 2023, has kept him in the spotlight, albeit surrounded by controversy.

Royal AM’s Future Under Potential New Ownership

If the reports are confirmed, it is expected that Royal AM will remain in KwaZulu-Natal, with no changes to the club’s name.

This move would keep the club rooted in its home province and maintain its identity for fans and the community.

A Statement Expected

An official statement regarding the ownership change is expected later today.

As of now, these details remain unverified, and the football world is waiting for further clarification.

While the reports about the new owner of Royal AM remain unconfirmed, the potential involvement of Roy Moodley has sparked significant interest.

Fans and the football community are awaiting an official confirmation, which could signal a new chapter for the club.

Businessman and Political Figure

Roy Moodley is a South African-born businessman and political figure with ties to former President Jacob Zuma.

He is the president of the African Movement Congress and has authored works on integrating traditional healing practices into counseling and psychotherapy.

Business Ventures

Moodley is reportedly the new owner of Royal AM, a South African football club.

His involvement has led to the return of players to training, with expectations that the club will remain based in KwaZulu-Natal.

Controversies

Moodley has faced allegations of misuse of state resources, with accusations that he and his son used law enforcement agencies to resolve personal disputes.

Source: Briefly News