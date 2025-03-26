Despite the serious financial struggles and unpaid players at Royal AM, Andile Mpisane was spotted dancing and seemingly unbothered, which sparked strong reactions from netizens

The club was auctioned off on March 14th, with fans and the football community awaiting news of the new owner

Social media was flooded with reactions, ranging from speculation about his wealth to concerns about the club’s future

Andile Mpisane, son of Royal AM’s former owner Shauwn Mkhize, was recently spotted dancing and seemingly unbothered, even after his football team, Royal AM was put up for auction on the 14th of March.

Andile Mpisane was recently spotted dancing and seemingly unbothered, even after his football team, Royal AM, was auctioned off.

His carefree demeanor, caught on camera, starkly contrasts with the seriousness of the situation surrounding the club, especially with widespread reports of Royal AM players being unpaid and other financial crises plaguing the team, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens.

The auction of Royal AM, which took place on March 14th, has placed the future of the club in limbo.

The auction has drawn significant attention, with fans and the football community awaiting news of who will take ownership of the team moving forward.

The uncertainty has left many questioning the impact on the players, the staff, and the club’s future direction.

While the details of the auction process remain to be fully revealed, one thing is clear: the team’s fate is now in the hands of a potential new owner, and only time will tell how the situation unfolds.

Andile Mpisane Seen Dancing Amidst Royal AM’s Auction: Netizens React

Netizens Respond

As the news continues to spread, netizens have taken to social media to voice their opinions, with many expressing frustration over Andile Mpisane's seemingly indifferent attitude amid the auction drama. One user, Peacemaker, cynically remarked,

His bank account is still in good shape, I guess.

Another, Yanga, speculated that Mpisane may have hidden wealth, saying

You can see someone with money under the mattress.

Others, like Mason, took a more detached view, noting that Mpisane seems financially secure regardless of the auction's outcome:

Bro has everything under control. And a fat Swiss account.”

Meanwhile, Liyolise suggested that Mpisane might simply bypass the auction, stating,

He will just ask someone to buy it for him & run things behind the scenes…

However, there were also those who focused on Mpisane’s personal transformation, with Mbhali Msimang commenting,

Forget indaba ye bola, kuyafana I team iku auction. Shame he lost weight and well, he put in all the work e gym.

The situation has raised questions about the difference between the owner's carefree attitude and the serious ramifications of the auction for the players and their futures.

As Lord Ross pointed out,

He is no longer dancing in front of expensive cars 😩.

highlighting the shift in focus from Mpisane’s lavish lifestyle to the uncertainty surrounding the club. Finally, Tumi humorously asked,

So, is he also on auction a player for Royal AM?"

