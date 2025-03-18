An 18-year-old businesswoman, owner of Tinsé Craft, stunned Mzansi with her gorgeous handmade candles

Before showing her products she shared old texts of a friend laughing at her business idea, and followed up with pictures of her candles on TikTok, proving her doubters wrong

Social media users hyped her up, with many saying she should sell in major stores like Woolworths and Mr Price Home

A young lady showed texts from her friend who put her down when she shared her business idea. Image: @boipelo

Sometimes, the best way to silence the haters is with success. A young entrepreneur, the owner of Tinsé Craft, did exactly that when she turned her candle-making dreams into a thriving business.

The young hun, TikTok user @boipelo_'s video went viral after she shared it on the platform, attracting 1.3M views, 171K likes and nearly 2.1K comments from social media users who were impressed by her scented candle collection's beauty.

Young businesswoman proves doubters wrong

The TikTok post showed a heartbreaking text exchange between @boipelo__ and her friend. She excitedly told her about her candle business idea, only to be laughed at and discouraged. The friend bluntly asked who would buy her candles, making the young hun doubt herself.

Fast forward, and her gorgeous handmade candles are taking the spotlight. With elegant designs, some shaped like pears and others like luxury decor, her products look straight out of a boutique hotel. With prices starting at R30, people promised to support her.

Mzansi hyped up the candle queen

The online streets were all about supporting the young businesswoman. People admired her craftsmanship and told her to ignore the negativity. Some users even said her prices were too love for the quality she was serving. Others asked if she ships nationwide, ready to secure their orders. The message was clear: real friend support, no doubt.

User @Baba_Ka_Yethu advised:

"Sisi pitch these candles to Woolworths, Pep Home, Mr Price Home before someone steals your idea. These, I believe, will easily make it to their shelves."

User @sitshociko added:

"These are so beautiful 😍."

User @Shereen Peza|Beauty Creator said:

"Those are not your friends 🥺."

User @njiwezwane said:

"Rule no 1: do not discuss your dreams, or business interests with your friends. Banomona (they are jealous). Congratulations sthandwa sam (my love) 🥰."

User @Fallen Hailey Vd Wes added:

"Girl your price is too low I work in a boutique that sells candles, and it's like R400 a medium one."

User @blondebaby538 said:

"I lost so many friends the time I was starting my small business and guess what ? God shows up , so keep going baby❤️."

