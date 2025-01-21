A business lady from Khayelitsha shared a heartfelt video, asking for people to repost in hopes of reaching mall officials and securing a chance to sell her spices in an exhibition stand

In a TikTok video, the determined entrepreneur revealed that she had been trying to break into the mall space to grow her business

Social media users from Cape Town and beyond flooded the comment section, expressing their support and encouraging her

A local babe selling spices shared a video, hoping it would reach the Khayelitsha Trust Committee, seeking a stand inside a mall to sell her spices. Image: @wendy_somlayi

They say successful businesses need someone bold and persistent, knocking on doors until one opens. One woman from Khayelitsha embodied this spirit. After trying to break into the mall space, she got the online crowd to help her circulate her plea until someone in the Khayelitsha Community Trust Committee saw it.

The spice business owner shared the bold video on her TikTok account under the handle @wendy_somlayi, attracting many positive responses from social media users who were proud of her.

The young lady seeks a space to sell her products

The clip begins with @wendy_somlayi selling spices at a stand she borrowed from a woman who will only return in a week, just outside the mall. Wendy candidly shares her struggles to connect with the management of Khayelitsha Mall, expressing her hope to secure an exhibition stand inside the mall to sell her spices.

She also takes the opportunity to educate viewers on the benefits of some of the spices she sells, mostly priced at R10, including turmeric, parsley, mixed herbs, and more.

The woman wins many hearts

The lady's video attracted many comments from social media users who wanted to support her business. Many shared the clip, hoping it would reach the right people to listen to @wendy_somlayi's plea. Others promised to visit her stand when they go around Khayelitsha.

A small business owner shared her ambition to get a stand in Khayelitsha mall and later get a shop. Image: Wendy Somlayi

User @Sylvia Ngalo245 said:

"Love it, my gal. Wish you were in Strand, also."

User @TopDog asked:

"Are you selling spices or herbs?"

User @Mabuyi Joubert shared:

"Hi, I'm in Khayelitsha, nditenga kuwe (I buy from you). I'll plug you with relevant people. Keep doing what you're doing; love your spices."

User @N22zelo added:

"Wow, Sisi. Keep Going Ntombazane. You are going far, never give up. I have reposted your video."

User @Jessica Jonga commented:

"Please try and ship around South Africa using courier services."

User @Sabiraa_VW said:

"As someone who has never seen a black South African selling spices, babes am so proud of you and how well-informed you are, may God see you to success🖤🌹🌹."

