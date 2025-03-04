A video of children at their parents' wedding went viral on social media, leaving many people shocked by their disorderly behaviour

The clip sparked massive conversation among social media users, and it gathered many views

A group of kids in South Africa caused a massive buzz on social media over their disorderly behavior, which they displayed on their parents' special day.

Kids' disorderly behaviour at parents' wedding

The clip, which has since gone viral online, was uploaded by the Limpopo music industry on Facebook and gained massive traction on the internet, sparking mixed reactions from online users.

In the clip, the parents are seen celebrating their big day as they dressed to the nines in their African print, however, the children could not keep still to themselves. They were all over the show, touching things from wanting to cut the cake to touching it with their hands to not letting their parents dance. One of them went as far as to squeeze themselves in between their parents as they danced.

The video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. It caused a mix of emotions as many pointed out how the kids lacked "discipline."

Watch the video below:

SA peeps are impressed by the kids' behaviour

People in Mzansi took to the comments section to drag the parents for their kids' disorderly behaviour at the wedding saying:

Mangi Leon Leslie Dzegere said:

"When they say they don’t want kids to come, you get angry, what’s this marah?"

Baulo Gundula added:

"This is embarrassing, these kids are old enough to be disciplined."

Vhushavhelo Muhali wrote:

"But what if these kids have a disorder and parents know, that's why they're not reprimanding them? Just thinking nje."

Marurugane Julia expressed:

"Mother is a problem. M sure father obereka Mining company. Gore ke mofophe ka mpama mo phounung. Lesedi banna ijoooh."

Teckla Gutu replied:

"You people, you must train your children, one day you will be embraced."

Mathlatse Ruth Ngobeni commented:

"This kid's Manners haiikhona yeses. Especially this short one nka Mmetha Goreee haii sis Maan."

Jamela Machimana shared:

"This is a sign of failed parenting, they need to discipline this child before he is older, he will be a problem later."

The importance of discipline in shaping kids' future

In other words, discipline helps children develop an internal compass for making responsible decisions without constant external guidance.

According to Better Health Channel, when a child has discipline it teaches them self-control, responsibility, and the ability to make good choices—all of which are crucial building blocks for a successful future by giving them a framework for navigating life's challenges, setting goals, and managing their behaviour even when faced with difficult situations.

Teaching your child self-control and responsible behaviour is the goal of discipline. Your child will learn about consequences and accept accountability for their own conduct if they receive consistent and appropriate discipline. The ultimate goal is to help the youngster learn how to control their emotions and behaviour.

