England cricket captain Ben Stokes has been drawn into an investigation following a nightclub incident involving international rugby players and fellow cricketers

The England and Wales Cricket Board is probing an alleged breach of team protocol after the Test win over New Zealand, with disciplinary implications still unclear

The incident has sparked wider scrutiny across both cricket and rugby circles, with clubs and governing bodies now working to establish the full facts

England Test cricket captain Ben Stokes is reportedly being investigated by cricket authorities following allegations surrounding a nightclub incident that involved several rugby players, including England rugby captain Maro Itoje and other international stars.

England Test captain Ben Stokes is being investigated after a nightclub incident in London. Image: Alex Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Itoje is part of the England squad named by head coach Steve Borthwick that is scheduled to face the Springboks in Johannesburg in July.

Reports state that Stokes was socialising with several rugby players at the nightclub, including Itoje, Ben Earl and Jamie George.

According to the Daily Mail, Stokes, fellow England cricketer Gus Atkinson and Saracens academy rugby player Totoa Auva'a are being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Premiership Rugby club.

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ECB and Saracens release statements

The ECB said the England pair were involved in a breach of team protocols in the early hours of Monday, 8 June 2026, following England's Test victory over New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

Saracens also confirmed that they were aware of an incident and were "currently establishing the full facts".

While the club did not name any player in its statement, The Telegraph reported that the incident involved a Saracens player, later identified as 21-year-old Totoa Auva'a.

See the post below.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that it is investigating an alleged breach of team rules following the first Test against New Zealand. The governing body said Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday when the incident took place.

The ECB added that it is gathering further information before deciding on any action and that details regarding the squad for the second Test will be announced in due course. The matter has also been referred to the Cricket Regulator.

Saracens Rugby Club released a statement regarding an incident involving one of their players. Image: Jane Barlow

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Saracens acknowledged that one of its academy players was involved in the incident. The Premiership Rugby club said it is working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the matter and is liaising with the relevant authorities and individuals. Saracens added that it will review the situation and determine any appropriate action once all the facts have been established.

Ben Stokes' captaincy under scrutiny

The latest controversy has placed Stokes' Test captaincy under renewed scrutiny. According to BBC Sport, if the investigation reveals that Stokes was involved in a serious incident at a London nightclub, it could put his position as England Test captain at risk.

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The controversy comes amid heightened attention on player conduct across international cricket. In April 2026, Australian cricket legend David Warner was involved in a drink-driving incident that also attracted significant media attention.

Source: Briefly News