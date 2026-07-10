World Rugby is discussing two law changes that could significantly reduce South Africa's dominance in Test rugby

Cutting bench replacements from eight to five or six would undermine the Springboks' renowned 'bomb squad' strategy

Removing automatic yellow cards at the scrum could eliminate one of South Africa's most potent weapons at set piece

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Two proposed World Rugby law changes are generating debate after analysts and rival unions raised concerns that South Africa's dominance is making Test rugby increasingly predictable, with the Springboks already favourites to win a third consecutive Rugby World Cup at the 2027 tournament.

Two Proposed Rugby Law Changes Could Weaken The Springboks' Biggest Strengths

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South Africa has dominated rugby on the global stage with back to back Ruggby Championships and have alerady started the revamped Nations Championship in style with an emphatic win over England last weekend.

A report from the Ruck, a UK publication, says that the proposed laws could weaken one of the team's strengths, with the first one targeting bench replacements.

Currently, teams are permitted eight replacements, a structure that Rassie Erasmus has exploited to maximum effect through the 6-2 split, which loads the bench with forwards to inject physicality in the final quarter. A reduction to five or six replacements would dilute that strategy considerably.

Bench cuts tied to player welfare

Proponents of smaller benches argue the current structure has turned Test rugby into a series of high-impact collisions late in matches, driven by fresh legs rather than skill or fitness. Reducing the number of available replacements, they argue, would reward aerobic conditioning, create more space in the closing stages, and lower the force of repeated contacts.

The conversation has shifted beyond tactics, with player welfare and concussion prevention now central to the discussion. A smaller bench would also force coaching staff to rethink squad composition and game management from the opening whistle.

The Springboks could be massively by proposed changes to the World Rugby laws

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Scrum sanctions under review

The second change under consideration concerns scrum infringements. Before the 2026 Six Nations, reports emerged that unions were examining whether repeated scrum penalties should continue to trigger automatic yellow cards.

South Africa's scrum is broadly regarded as the most formidable in international rugby, and the Springboks have consistently converted set-piece dominance into both penalties and numerical advantages. A prominent example came in Dublin, where Ireland lost two loosehead props, Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy, to yellow cards following sustained Springbok scrummaging pressure.

Removing the automatic sin-bin sanction for scrum infringements would reduce the punitive cost of conceding at the set piece, effectively narrowing one of South Africa's most reliable routes to territory, points, and momentum.

Neither change has been formally adopted, but their emergence in rugby's governing discussions signals growing pressure from the chasing nations to close the gap on a Springbok side that has set the standard in world rugby since their 2019 World Cup triumph.

Rassie Erasmus praises World Rugby

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has praised World Rugby’s recent law changes after an exciting opening round of the Nations Championship produced attacking rugby, more tries and intense contests across the six matches.

Source: Briefly News