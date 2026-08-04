A referee halted a Cape Town school rugby match after hearing a racial slur, with the Western Cape Education Department now investigating the incident

Boland Rugby Referee Society Chairperson Sebastian Abrahams outlined what officials are required to do when a racist remark is made on the field

Abrahams revealed that identifying the player is key, but referees have discretion when the source of the remark cannot be confirmed

A formal investigation is underway after a referee stopped a school rugby match in Cape Town following an alleged racial slur on the pitch. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Fairmont High School, and The Settlers High School are all examining the circumstances of the weekend incident.

Cape Town School Rugby Racial Slur Incident: Boland Referee Society Explains Protocol

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During the match, the referee was heard addressing coaches directly, saying:

"There was a K-word going on here, and I won't tolerate it. I'm going to call the game, unfortunately."

Boland Rugby Referee Society Outlines Response Steps

Sebastian Abrahams, Chairperson of the Boland Rugby Referee Society, spoke to CapeTalk's *Good Morning Cape Town* on 3 August 2026 to clarify the procedure officials are trained to follow in such situations.

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Abrahams explained that referees are expected to remove a player from the field if they can identify the individual responsible for a racist remark. He said the incident would then be recorded in the referee’s after-match report.

However, he added that officials have some discretion when the offender cannot immediately be identified. In such cases, the referee can bring both captains together, inform them that a racist comment was made, and seek their assistance in addressing the matter.

Abrahams said this approach is often effective in school rugby, where players themselves are usually willing to help identify the person responsible for misconduct.

After-match report must go to the Union

Beyond what happens on the field, Abrahams stressed the importance of the formal reporting process that follows. Once a match concludes, the referee is required to document the incident in an after-match report, which is then escalated through the rugby structures.

"The after-match report goes to the union, and then the union will deal with that," he said.

Menlopark vs EG Jansen rugby brawl sparks investigation

Briefly News also reported that another South African school rugby match ended in controversy after violence erupted during a Virseker Noordvaal Cup clash between Hoërskool Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr EG Jansen in Pretoria on 1 August 2026.

Source: Briefly News