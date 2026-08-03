A young woman greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa with an unexpected nickname during his campaign visit to eMalaleni in North West

The student leapt into the President's arms for a hug, and he embraced her warmly before asking about her studies

South Africans online were stunned by the student's confidence and praised Ramaphosa for his relaxed and approachable reaction

A joyful public moment caught on video shows a young woman greeting President Cyril Ramaphosa as ‘Mr Cupcake’. Image: @jackson_rem

Source: Twitter

A North West student stopped President Cyril Ramaphosa in his tracks during a campaign visit to eMalaleni on 3 August 2026. She did not just greet him politely. She called him "Mr Cupcake" and jumped straight into his arms. The moment, captured in a video shared on X by @jackson_rem, spread quickly online as viewers could not believe what they were watching.

Student jumps into Ramaphosa's arms

The young woman can be seen rushing towards the President with visible excitement, throwing her arms around him before he can say a word. Far from being caught off guard, Ramaphosa smiled warmly and hugged her back. He then asked how she was doing and what she was studying.

She told him she was pursuing Public Administration and Political Science. The President appeared genuinely impressed. Before walking away, she blew him a kiss and waved goodbye, leaving onlookers visibly amused.

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Watch the moment she greeted the President in the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral moment

Many South Africans who watched the clip commented on how freely the student approached the President, something viewers noted would be unthinkable in many other countries.

User @iambongsi reacted:

"😂🣣 Mr Cupcake."

User @she_JD14 said:

"She's confident, shem🔥😳."

User @Triciakoki wrote:

"She was so happy."

User @Fabriz_khosi noted:

"Cyril Ramaphosa's aura is unmatched. People only hate him on social media."

User @MaCete_Shweni laughed:

"😂😅 Ma2k are on a level of their own!"

User @Mokwena125 added:

"Cupcake is a cool guy, problem ke Cyril."

3 Briefly News articles about President Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Briefly News