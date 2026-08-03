“Cupcake Is a Cool Guy”: Student Greets the President As 'Mr Cupcake' Before Hugging Him, SA Amused
- A young woman greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa with an unexpected nickname during his campaign visit to eMalaleni in North West
- The student leapt into the President's arms for a hug, and he embraced her warmly before asking about her studies
- South Africans online were stunned by the student's confidence and praised Ramaphosa for his relaxed and approachable reaction
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A North West student stopped President Cyril Ramaphosa in his tracks during a campaign visit to eMalaleni on 3 August 2026. She did not just greet him politely. She called him "Mr Cupcake" and jumped straight into his arms. The moment, captured in a video shared on X by @jackson_rem, spread quickly online as viewers could not believe what they were watching.
Student jumps into Ramaphosa's arms
The young woman can be seen rushing towards the President with visible excitement, throwing her arms around him before he can say a word. Far from being caught off guard, Ramaphosa smiled warmly and hugged her back. He then asked how she was doing and what she was studying.
She told him she was pursuing Public Administration and Political Science. The President appeared genuinely impressed. Before walking away, she blew him a kiss and waved goodbye, leaving onlookers visibly amused.
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Watch the moment she greeted the President in the X video below:
Mzansi reacts to the viral moment
Many South Africans who watched the clip commented on how freely the student approached the President, something viewers noted would be unthinkable in many other countries.
User @iambongsi reacted:
"😂 Mr Cupcake."
User @she_JD14 said:
"She's confident, shem🔥😳."
User @Triciakoki wrote:
"She was so happy."
User @Fabriz_khosi noted:
"Cyril Ramaphosa's aura is unmatched. People only hate him on social media."
User @MaCete_Shweni laughed:
"😂😅 Ma2k are on a level of their own!"
User @Mokwena125 added:
"Cupcake is a cool guy, problem ke Cyril."
3 Briefly News articles about President Cyril Ramaphosa
- A teenager casually greeted Cyril Ramaphosa and humorously said he was coming for the president position, amusing many social media users.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa touched many viewers after he knelt to tie a young child's shoe while taking pictures with them in Cape Town.
- A 16-year-old boy from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape approached President Ramaphosa, reminded him of a previous encounter, and then asked him for a TV game.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za