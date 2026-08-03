President Cyril Ramaphosa joined young South Africans in a popular dance during a voter registration drive

The moment was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of reactions

South Africans praised Ramaphosa for showing up in communities across the country to connect with voters

The picture on the left showed Ramaphosa launching at the trend. Image: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

President Cyril Ramaphosa showed his fun side during a voter registration drive, joining young South Africans in the trending ‘Clock It’ dance. The moment was filmed and shared on TikTok by user @athigeleba, where it quickly gained traction online.

In the clip, Ramaphosa moves alongside a group of youngsters, keeping up with the dance in a way that clearly surprised and delighted those around him. The setting was a voter registration event, suggesting the President was out doing the rounds to encourage South Africans to get registered ahead of upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa travels to communities across SA

The video by Athi Geleba struck a chord with many South Africans who felt the President's presence at grassroots level was meaningful. One commenter noted that he was the first president to travel to all corners of the country, a sentiment that resonated with many who watched the clip.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the presidential move

South Africans flooded the comments with warmth and amusement:

Toyi wrote:

"Dr Ramaphosa is a real man of the people. 🔥❤️🙏"

Sboja said:

"My cupcake. 🥰🥰🥰"

Zee shared:

"I love my president. ❤️"

The Director noted:

"He's the first president to travel all corners of the country."

Phil Mahlangu added:

"Leadership of note - siyabonga CR. 😁"

Funzani Abigail Ramarumo reacted:

"Sticker fast sa clock it."

Malekere333# cheered:

"Viva African National Congress."

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Source: Briefly News