HONOR X7e offers an impressive 7,500mAh battery life for everyday usability

At R5,999, it combines durability and a capable camera with thoughtful unboxing extras

Performance suits casual users, though heavy gaming shows noticeable limitations

The HONOR X7e is a budget-friendly 4G smartphone that prioritises battery life, durability, and everyday usability over raw power or high-end optics.

I tested the Sunrise Orange unit extensively. Here’s a full breakdown:

Design and Unboxing

The phone looks pretty and modern. The Sunrise Orange finish is vibrant and eye-catching without feeling gimmicky, and the flat-frame design gives it a clean, contemporary feel. It’s comfortable to hold and not overly bulky for a large-battery device.

Unboxing is a highlight. HONOR includes the full set, a 45W charger and a protective phone cover, something increasingly rare from other brands. It’s a thoughtful touch that adds immediate value.

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Build quality feels solid for the price, with IP64 dust and splash resistance plus SGS 5-star drop protection (up to 1.8m). There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated AI Button.

The Honor x7e is durable and easy to use. Image: Honor ZA and Adobe stock

Source: UGC

Display

Scrolling and everyday navigation feel fluid, and outdoor visibility is decent. It’s not as sharp or vibrant as a higher-resolution AMOLED, but it works well for social media, streaming, and casual use. Navigation takes a little getting used to if you’re coming from another brand’s interface, but it becomes natural quickly.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra (octa-core) with 6GB RAM (plus virtual RAM expansion) and 128GB or 256GB storage (no microSD slot), the X7e handles daily tasks smoothly: messaging, browsing, social media, multitasking, and light productivity. AI features integrate seamlessly via MagicOS 10 (based on Android 16), and the dedicated AI Button makes quick actions convenient.

It is a bit slow on more demanding tasks. Games can stutter or drop frames, especially heavier titles. Casual games are fine, but this isn’t a gaming phone. For an entry-level device focused on reliability rather than speed, the performance is acceptable.

Camera

The 50MP main camera delivers good results for the price, especially in daylight. Photos look clean with solid detail and natural colours. AI tools like Eraser, Upscale, and Remove Reflection help tidy up shots easily.

My teen daughter enjoyed using the phone and compared it favourably to her current device. She specifically noted that the camera takes better pictures for “aesthetics” and “vibes”. The 5MP front camera is basic but sufficient for selfies and video calls. Low-light performance is average, as expected at this level.

Battery and Charging

This is the star of the show. The massive 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery easily lasts a day and a half to two days with moderate use. Heavy video streaming or continuous use still leaves plenty of charge. 45W wired charging tops it up reasonably quickly.

Software and Extra Features

MagicOS 10 on Android 16 feels modern and relatively clean, with useful AI features that work seamlessly. Dual speakers with boosted volume, the headphone jack, and FM radio add practical everyday convenience.

Verdict

The HONOR X7e is a nice, well-rounded entry-level phone. At R5,999 it prioritises what matters most for many users; excellent battery life, decent durability, a capable everyday camera, and thoughtful inclusions like the charger and case in the box. Performance is smooth for daily tasks but shows its limits with demanding games, and the HD+ LCD is a clear compromise.

Who is it for?

Students, casual users, parents needing a reliable secondary or family phone, or anyone who values battery life and value over flagship speed or cameras.

Source: Briefly News