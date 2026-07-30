A productivity creator shared a step-by-step tutorial showing how he used ChatGPT to apply to 500 jobs on his behalf

The tutorial walked viewers through using ChatGPT's agent mode to search LinkedIn and Indeed and tailor each application automatically

Viewers flooded the comments with scepticism and curiosity in equal measure, with hundreds commenting one word to get the prompts

Man says he used ChatGPT to apply for 500 jobs. Images: @mangpt/Instagram and @hababapa/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A career hack tutorial posted by Instagram creator @mangpt on 30 July 2026 has people rethinking how they job hunt. The screen-recorded video claims he landed 12 interviews in a single day after letting ChatGPT handle 500 job applications for him overnight.

The tutorial breaks the process into a few steps. First, the creator instructs viewers to upload their CV into ChatGPT and prompt it to act as a senior recruiter, identifying the 20 most suitable job titles and the exact keywords that applicant tracking systems scan for. From there, the same chat is used to rewrite the CV into a flexible master template using what he calls the "Google XYZ formula," designed to pass initial screening in under 10 seconds.

ChatGPT agent mode does the heavy lifting

The key move, according to the creator, is switching on ChatGPT's agent mode. Once activated, the tool is prompted to search LinkedIn and Indeed for every matching job posted in the previous seven days, build a spreadsheet with links and match scores, and generate a tailored application for each one. The final prompt instructs it to apply to the top 500 highest-matched roles, customising each submission to the specific job description.

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The result, he claims, is a fully automated job search that runs while you sleep.

"ChatGPT literally applies to jobs for you while you sleep."

7 ways AI chatbots can boost creativity

AI tools like ChatGPT can help with everyday tasks, from finding shopping discounts and improving prompts to creating personalised images, logos, games and website code. Users can ask AI to take on different personas, refine ideas through questions, generate creative concepts, and assist with coding projects, making technology a useful partner for learning, problem-solving and creative work.

View the Instagram video below:

Viewers are split on whether it actually works

Not everyone on his page was convinced. Several people pushed back on the core claim but despite the scepticism, the comments section was flooded with people typing "Jobs" to receive the prompts, signalling that curiosity far outweighed doubt for most viewers.

@sonyaroomi said:

"ChatGPT doesn't apply the jobs for you."

@nassos8920 wrote:

"Fake."

@tu_ho84 commented:

"I don't think it's going to apply for me."

@chesire_cat8888 asked:

"But in which country and which state and which city?"

@ginaaaa_thegenie simply wrote:

"Let's see. Jobs."

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Source: Briefly News