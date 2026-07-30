The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard what Advocate Andrea Johnson truly thought about the process and commissioners

In a leaked phone call played before the Commission, the former Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head shared her opinion

The call was played during the testimony of Drushantha Ramsamy, a state advocate at IDAC who made serious allegations against Johnson

Advocate Andrea Johnson criticised the Madlanga Commission and commissioners in a leaked phone call. Image: @tndaba (X)/ Phill Magakoe (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — A private phone call allegedly between Advocate Andrea Johnson and Drushantha Ramsamy has been leaked, revealing the former Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head’s unfiltered thoughts about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The recording was played during Ramsamy’s testimony on 30 July 2026. Ramsamy, a state advocate within IDAC, was testifying about Johnson’s conduct as IDAC head, indicating that she told many untruths during her time on the stand.

Johnson, who resigned as IDAC head during her recent testimony before the Commission, could be heard badmouthing the commissioners in the leaked phone call.

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Johnson's remarks about the Commission leaked

In the recording, the person identified as Johnson could be heard complaining about commissioners, stating that the commission would damage reputations regardless of the merits.

"Whether we like it or not, they're going to make our names bad anyway."

Johnson also took aim at the conduct of Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, suggesting he had spoken condescendingly to witnesses and behaved unprofessionally during proceedings.

"He makes faces, they laugh with each other while you're still answering. It's so unprofessional," she could be heard saying.

A Rule 3 notice has been served on Johnson following fresh allegations of misconduct, untruths, and procedural irregularities brought forward in Ramsamy’s. The notice legally clears the way for the commission to recall Johnson to the witness stand to answer these new claims.

Source: Briefly News