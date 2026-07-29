The Madlanga Commission on Inquiry has provided a new date for when businessman Suliman Carrim must testify

Carrim last testified in person in March 2026, but has missed further appearances before the Commission, citing ill health

The Commission also attached strict conditions if the North West businessman were to be absent from his scheduled appearance

Suliman Carrim will have to appear in person before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has ruled that Suliman Carrim must appear in person to continue his testimony.

The Commission has rescheduled the North West businessman’s hearing to 14 August 2026, after he lodged another application for a postponement on health grounds.

He last testified in person on 9 and 10 March 2026, denying allegations related to suspicious financial transactions and his links to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He has missed further scheduled appearances, citing ill health.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Strict conditions attached to the postponement

The Commission set out clear terms for Carrim's reappearance. The African National Congress member is required to appear in person on 14 August 2026, unless he voluntarily submits to an assessment by an independent medical practitioner. That practitioner must deliver a written report to the Commission no later than 12 August, confirming whether Carrim is fit to testify.

Should those conditions not be satisfied, the medical documentation supplied by Carrim's own doctor will be referred to an independent association of medical practitioners for a separate review.

Other stories about Carrim

On 5 February 2026, the Gauteng High Court dismissed Carrim’s bid to block his Madlanga Commission subpoena.

During his testimony, Carrim testified that Brown Mogotsi advised him to lie to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi Matlala.

Carrim told the Madlanga Commission that he paid Hangwani Maumela R750,000 out of fear.

Source: Briefly News