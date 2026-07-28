Parents at Curro Bloemfontein staged a protest on 27 July 2026, calling for the removal of the school's head, Mrs Rossouw

The parents raised concerns about a wave of teacher resignations that left students without subject teachers for months

The SABC News headline about the protest drew its own controversy online, with viewers pointing out a mismatch between the caption and what parents actually said

Curro Bloemfontein have staged a protest against the school's leadership, Mrs Rossouw. Image: @SABCNews

Source: Twitter

Angry parents at Curro Bloemfontein took to the streets on 27 July 2026. Their target was the school's current head, Mrs Rossouw. Their message was clear: she needed to go. The protesters raised a string of complaints about how the school had been run since Mrs Rossouw's arrival.

Parents said she was never formally introduced to the school community after being transferred from Curro Parkdene, which they described as disrespectful to parents who pay the school's fees and keep it going. Among the most pressing concerns was a wave of teacher resignations that have left learners without subject teachers for extended periods. For a private school that charges premium fees, parents said this was completely unacceptable.

What parents say went wrong at Curro Bloemfontein

The grievances aired by SABCNews on their X account did not stop there. Parents also complained about the cancellation of daily morning prayer assemblies and restrictions that prevented matric students from taking part in school sports. With the matric year being one of the most critical in a child's schooling career, the sports ban in particular struck many as unfair.

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Watch the protest and hear what parents had to say in the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Curro Bloemfontein protest

The protest itself drew attention beyond the school gates after SABC News covered it. Some viewers noticed that the video caption referenced bullying, yet none of the parents who spoke on camera raised bullying as part of their complaints.

User @Tom47096338 wrote:

"Jesus! Even the wealthy are protesting now 👀."

User @royal_fem said:

"They chose the school. They pay the fees. They keep the brand alive. Find an alternative, full stop."

User @SimplyZi pointed out:

"But the headline isn't speaking to the issue. Interviewees mention dissatisfaction over a 'she', saying the school has been mismanaged since her leadership. Yet the headline references bullying incidents. No mention of parents' dissatisfaction over the principal, or the principal's name."

User @SgtNkosi asked:

"Who is she?"

User @xarakeyjack shared:

"Let the truth come out. Your version, my version and the truth. Always attention-seeking drama queens. Just hate and jealousy.

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Source: Briefly News