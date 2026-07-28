South African businessman Reggie Mosia explains the three basic steps he believes every first-time bidder should take

Mosia outlined a three-step process involving company registration, SARS tax clearance, and the Central Supplier Database

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from praise to scepticism about the realities of government procurement

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Reggie Mosia shared his take on the tender application process. Image: @reggie_mosia

Source: Instagram

A South African businessman named Reggie Mosia posted a video on 29 May 2026 that quickly caught the attention of aspiring entrepreneurs across the country. Mosia shared his advice on how aspiring entrepreneurs can approach government tender applications without relying on bribes or political connections.

"Whoever told you that you can't win government tenders without any bribe, corruption or being Cat Matala lied to you."

Mosia's 3-Step Tender Guide

His first step is straightforward: register a company with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), then obtain a tax clearance certificate from SARS to confirm you are compliant with the tax authorities.

Step two is registering the business on the Central Supplier Database (CSD), the government's official platform listing all companies eligible to supply state departments.

Once registered, step three involves searching for supply and delivery opportunities on the eTenders portal. Mosia advised beginners to start small with supply and delivery contracts, find a reliable supplier, get a quote, then apply a markup of between 20% and 40% before submitting a bid. Using an example, he explained that goods costing R200,000 could be quoted to government at R260,000 after a 30% markup.

He also promised a Part 2 covering how winners can access upfront funding to purchase goods before receiving government payment.

What you need to apply for a government tender

According to the Government Communication and Information System in South Africa, applying for a government tender requires careful preparation and meeting strict deadlines. In general, you should:

Download the tender documents and read all requirements.

Attend a compulsory briefing if one is listed.

Complete all required Standard Bidding Documents (SBD forms).

Include supporting documents such as a valid SARS Tax Compliance Status (TCS), pricing details and any required declarations.

Submit your application before the closing date and time. Late bids are not accepted.

After submissions close, bids are evaluated based on compliance, technical requirements (where applicable), price and B-BBEE preference points under the 80/20 or 90/10 scoring system. The bidder with the highest qualifying score is usually awarded the contract. If you're unsure about any requirement, contact the official listed in the tender documents before applying.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Tender Tips

Not everyone was convinced the process was as clean as described on his page, but many appreciated the practical guidance. Reactions poured in from followers:

@sia_mtoba wrote:

"You missed one step. The bribing one."

@soshamarumo1 said:

"These are the kind of brothers I want to listen to. Not the ones carrying arrows and spear chasing people on the street. You got a follow 🔥🔥"

@pmanku_ commented:

"You can get the tender but good luck with getting procurement staff to pay your invoice on time without a kickback. 😂"

Mosia responded directly to that:

"@pmanku_ there are hurdles in this business, I won't disagree, but as a business person you have to learn to manoeuvre, and this video only covers the getting a job part. Maybe I might cover possible challenges in another video."

@marcel__jupiter added:

"The dreams being sold here 😂"

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Source: Briefly News