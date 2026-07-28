An Instagram creator spotted the limited-edition Avozilla avocado at a Woolworths Food store on 27 July 2026, and the clip went viral

The monster-sized fruit weighs between 900g and 1.3kg and retails for R59.99, making it roughly five times the size of a regular avocado

The Avozilla is only available for a few weeks between late July and August, and South Africans are rushing to get their hands on one

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A food content creator. Images: @delishmonster

Source: Instagram

A food creator's quick clip from a Woolworths Food store has sent South Africans into a frenzy. On 27 July 2026, Instagram user @delishmonster posted a handheld video holding up a colossal "Avozilla" avocado in its branded green packaging, and the internet could not look away.

The Avozilla is a naturally occurring hybrid between West Indian and Guatemalan avocado varieties, originally discovered in the Tzaneen region of South Africa. It is 100% non-GMO. The West Indian genetics account for its extraordinary size, while the Guatemalan side delivers the rich, buttery flavour avocado lovers are after.

What makes the Avozilla so special

At between 900g and 1.3kg, a single Avozilla weighs roughly as much as a full bottle of wine. One fruit yields enough flesh for 12 to 23 slices of avocado toast, making the R59.99 price tag feel far more reasonable than it sounds. Its texture is slightly creamier than the everyday avocado, which makes it ideal for guacamole.

The fruit's availability is what gives it real urgency. The harvesting window is extremely tight, and it only hits selected Woolworths shelves for a few short weeks between late July and August each year.

Mzansi weighs in on the giant avocado

South Africans in the comments section on @delishmonster's post had plenty to say:

@caseofthecurls wrote:

"These are the normal size of avos you buy in Durban on the side of the road. Or if you have an avo tree in your garden and get to them before the monkeys 😊"

@woolworths_sa responded:

"We love the avocado adventure! The Avozilla is definitely turning heads, and we can't wait to see your Part 2 reveal when you slice it open!"

@fatikhxn shared:

"We used to get these size avos on a tree in Magoebaskloof circa 2000s 😍"

@traceyleezurchercampbell joked:

"Grow an avozilla!! For the fans 😂"

If you are hunting one down, check your nearest Woolworths Food store before the season closes out.

Watch the Avozilla moment that stopped scrollers in their tracks.

More on SA groceries and food

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recently reported on a R49.99 cabbage at a Cape Town Spar that left shoppers outraged, with many comparing it to far lower prices elsewhere. A South African man spoiled his cousin with a R100,000 shopping spree and topped off the day with a champagne bath.

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Source: Briefly News