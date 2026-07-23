A South African man withdrew over R100,000 in cash and handed it to his cousin for a luxury shopping spree

The outfit his cousin picked out came to nearly R90,000, with a pair of Swarovski crystal jeans driving up the bill

The man's video went viral after he revealed he topped off the day by bathing in champagne

Njabs was holding a stack of money on the left. Image: @njabs_ceo

Source: TikTok

A South African man set social media alight after sharing a video of himself withdrawing more than R100,000 in cash to fund a luxury shopping trip for his cousin.

The man, who goes by Njab online, filmed the moment in a first-person style, narrating how he headed to FNB to pull out the cash before handing it over. He mentioned that he could not show the withdrawal on camera, but made it clear the amount exceeded R100,000.

The R90k outfit that started it all

The shopping trip turned heads when Njab revealed the single outfit his cousin chose came to nearly R90,000. The price tag did not faze him.

"I'm not surprised cause the jeans had Swarovski crystals. This outfit cost around 90k; I'm not surprised the jeans have Swarovski crystals."

After dropping that kind of money, Njab said he treated himself to a cappuccino rather than alcohol.

Champagne bath steals the show

If the shopping spree was not enough to get people talking, his post-outing routine certainly was. User @njabs_ceo rounded off the day by bathing in champagne, something he described as a regular habit. That detail alone sent the comments section into a frenzy.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to seeing a man splurge so much

South Africans flooded the video with over 329 comments, many equal parts amused and bewildered:

Lwarh21 asked:

"If you don't mind me asking, why do u bath in champagne? 😳"

Siphe Mnyandu Living wrote:

"Konke lokhu ukwenza usober?"

Kk said:

"Wena Njab o sober sober for go shomisha so much money. 😂😂😂"

Shelton Malele asked:

"Why withdraw such an amount to give someone instead of transferring?"

SANNE'S PALACE said:

"It's my first time here; is he like this nje?"

Linah joked:

"Yoh time I don't have taxi fares for tomorrow. 😭😭"

Miss q wrote:

"Mina ngcela nje u 5k we license. 😩"

Dego asked:

"Khandiphe u R700 drillion mfethu."

3 Other Briefly News stories about shopping sprees

Photos of anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu on a shopping spree circulated widely on social media.

A TikTok user posted surveillance footage from a convenience store, appealing to the public to help identify two male suspects.

A woman’s R600 Woolworths grocery haul reignited national debate about food prices and budgeting in SA.

Source: Briefly News