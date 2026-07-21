Cassper Nyovest fired back at a troll who claimed his career died alongside the late AKA

The rapper challenged fans to name an SA Hip Hop track bigger than Kusho Bani since 2024

This latest exchange comes after Cassper faced heat for constantly flexing his wealth online

Cassper Nyovest creates more drama on social media. Photos: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is at it again, and Mzansi is paying attention.

The rap veteran took to X on 20 July 2026 to shut down a troll who suggested his music career had been in a slump since the tragic passing of AKA, and the response was pure Cassper.

This comes shortly after the Tito Mboweni hitmaker faced intense backlash for allegedly bringing his wealth into every online argument, a habit critics say has grown tiresome.

The trolling, it seems, has not let up.

Cassper challenges SA Hip Hop

It all started when X user @sanzamvelase replied directly to Cassper with a sharp dig:

"What music? You've been dead ever since AKA is gone."

Rather than letting it slide, Cassper went full GOAT mode. In a now-viral reply, he issued an open challenge to anyone willing to dispute his relevance, pointing squarely at his track Kusho Bani as proof of his standing in the game.

"Yall really wanna have this conversation? Name a SA Hip Hop Song Bigger than Kusho Bani in the past 3 years. Since 2024 nobody done those numbers. Yall can Cap all you want for engagement but it don't change nun!! I AM THE GOAT!!!!"

The challenge opened the floor to comparisons, and fans wasted no time throwing names into the ring.

Mzansi weighs in on the GOAT debate

@NocturnalTunes threw the first counter-punch, writing:

"But 'Sete' is bigger than all him combined."

Cassper wasn't having it and quickly corrected the timeline:

"That dropped in 2022. Get your facts right before you step up to me, THE GOAT!"

Not everyone was out to tear him down, though. @Mtho_Star offered a more measured take:

"In terms of visual appeal you're on the money Cass but Let Me Cook and Fourhorsemen were bigger in terms of general airplay and popularity whether on the streets or online I would hear them randomly and it wasn't so much with your song."

Whether you're in his corner or not, one thing is certain: Cassper Nyovest refusing to go quietly is practically a South African tradition at this point.

Cassper Nyovest clapped back at trolls calling him 'Dead without AKA'. Photos: @caspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest vs Sol Phenduka

Cassper making headlines for his internet drama is nothing new and Briefly News also highlighted facts about the ongoing feud between rapper Cassper and podcaster Sol Phenduka, focusing on their recent clash.

The exchange sparked significant backlash, with fans urging Nyovest to reconsider his accusations and questioning his perception of having haters in his life.

Source: Briefly News