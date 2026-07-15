A young Boxer employee shared his career growth from till packer to admin trainee in a post that caught Mzansi's attention

The TikTok post showed his promotions through cashier and front-end controller roles before reaching admin trainee

South Africans flooded the comments with encouragement, sharing their own Shoprite journeys and pushing him to reach branch manager

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The picture on the left showd Reotshepile working as a till packer early in his career. Image: @reotshepile.kaayb

Source: TikTok

A young Boxer employee has inspired thousands of South Africans after sharing his remarkable rise through the retail giant's ranks. On 15 July 2026, TikTok user @reotshepile.kaayb posted about his journey at Shoprite, starting from the very bottom and working his way up.

He began as a till packer before being promoted to cashier, then moved up to front-end controller, and has now reached the role of admin trainee. The post resonated with many who know just how competitive and demanding the retail environment can be.

Rising through the Boxer ranks

What made the post by user @reotshepile.kaayb stand out was how relatable it felt to everyday working South Africans. Many in the comments shared their own paths within the company, with one user revealing they had gone from cashier to front-end controller to chief cashier and were now navigating the admin side of the business. Others pushed him to keep going, with many predicting he would be branch manager before long.

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See his original TikTok post:

Mzansi cheers him on

South Africans in the comments were quick to celebrate and encourage:

MmageTiro said:

"Watseba I love young employees. They hate being furniture! Next thing... Regional manager then CEO! Way to go!"

Thato Moahloli wrote:

"That's a true definition of growth my brother; You have to start somewhere. Big ups, keep pushing"

Camerone786 said:

"When u do another post, I want to see manager. 👊"

Bility1234 shared:

"Started as a Trolly Potte, went to become Floor Merchandiser, now Perishable Controller, I want to become Instore trainee now. 😆❤️"

Mluda wrote:

"Patience pays. 😍"

Romeo47 said:

"Never stop learning njayami, knowledge is power. 🙏"

3 Other Briefly News stories related to cashiers

Zainab Hendricks started as a cashier at Shoprite Sanlam Centre in 1996 and rose to Trainee Regional Admin Manager.

A South African woman shared photos reflecting on her time working as a head cashier at Spar before pursuing a teaching career.

Content creator Yung Earn pranked a cashier at Pick n Pay in Rosebank Mall using the viral Juice Pay trend.

Source: Briefly News