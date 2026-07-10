Content creator Yung Earn pranked a cashier at Pick n Pay in Rosebank Mall using the viral Juice Pay trend

He held a juice bottle against the card machine and told the cashier he was paying with juice

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter, and some said their own relatives would fall for it too

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The cashier was completely stunned by the prank. Images: Yung Earn

Source: Instagram

Content creator Yung Earn shared a TikTok video pranking a Pick n Pay cashier at Rosebank Mall with the viral Juice Pay trend on 7 July 2026, leaving South Africans laughing online.

He held a bottle of juice against the store’s card machine at the till point. The cashier looked puzzled and asked him to explain how the payment would work. Yung Earn kept a straight face throughout the entire prank exchange with the cashier. The exchange took place at the busy Rosebank Mall branch.

How SA reacted online

The Juice Pay prank started in the United States before spreading worldwide online. Content creators use random items like juice bottles or loaves of bread instead of bank cards. Cashiers usually react with confusion before realising the whole thing is a joke. The trend has already spread to South Africa, with more local creators joining in. Most stores use tap machines, which makes the joke even more believable at first.

South Africans quickly filled the comment section with laughter after watching the exchange play out. Some said the prank reminded them of family members who react the same way. Others admitted they now want to try the trick themselves at their local store. One person joked that their own aunt would have believed the payment method. Another follower said the clip was wholesome and made their entire day better.

The clip added to a growing wave of prank videos filmed in South African malls. Local creators keep finding new ways to catch unsuspecting workers off guard for laughs.

Watch the prank below:

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Source: Briefly News