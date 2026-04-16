A neighbourhood TikTok prank ended badly when a young lady "collapsed" during a stunt in which the prankster wore a The Nun mask

The prank is a recurring joke in the neighbourhood by the content creator, whose page focuses on pranking people in his local area

Online reactions were split, with some people criticising the prank while others mocked the situation or questioned how it unfolded

A content creator dressed up as a nun. @young6ix60/TikTok

Source: UGC

A neighbourhood prankster is facing social media disapproval after a prank on his neighbour left a young lady on the ground. Many South Africans were not amused.

The neighbourhood prankster shared a video, on 14 April 2026, on his TikTok account @young6ix60 showing him wearing a “The Nun” mask and a black cloak as he knocks on his neighbour’s door. When the woman opens, she is startled by his appearance and collapses. An older woman then tries to revive her by splashing water on her while explaining that she is unwell and chastising them for the prank.

The prank is a common feat in the neighbourhood as @young6ix60's page is flooded with similar pranks on unsuspecting neighbours. The older woman had also previously been a victim of the prank in an earlier video. According to the TikTok user, the collapsed lady is visiting from back home and did not know about the neighbourhood 'The Nun' prank.

The prank is based on the horror movie The Nun

The mask used in the prank is based on The Nun, a horror film released in 2018. The movie deals with a demonic nun who terrorises a priest and a novice who are investigating the mysterious death of a young nun at the Vatican in Romania. 'The Nun' prank refers to viral hidden-camera stunts inspired by Valak from The Conjuring universe, where someone dressed as a possessed nun jumps out to scare unsuspecting people. TikTok and YouTube creators have helped popularise the prank, often using it to scare unsuspecting friends, family, or even strangers for content, usually around Halloween.

The Tiktoker assumed he'd almost killed his neighbour after she collapsed. Image: @young6ix60

Source: TikTok

SA not amused by prank

Although the young woman shortly regained consciousness, people in the comments were not amused by the prank itself. Many reacted with stickers showing scepticism and irritation, while other stickers made a mockery of the collapsed woman, on @young6ix60's page, as if to say the prank was staged.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans took to the comments to share their thoughts:

@Jay-After99 wrote:

"This prank was pranked before neh."

@Nhonkie said:

"Ndingafa ke mna. Worse, I am feeling weak namhlanje."

@thembiemalinga added:

"It's not funny at all."

@Mr Cheeze teased:

"If you make a comment with words, the nun will appear in your dreams."

@Norah Betele noted his wariness:

"We were not born yesterday my brother haibo."

@Imani mwehle said:

"Guys, don't you see that they're acting. Look, she is smiling."

@sabelo_sah23 shared the same thoughts:

"This was planned. You think we were born yesterday."

@Sanele_waseKhimbali added:

"I thought she was gone kanje, but they gave it all away by smiling and stuff #staged!"

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A Western Cape man pranked a Checkers employee by deliberately mispronouncing “cucumber” during a fake request, leading to a confused but humorous exchange that amused viewers online.

Source: Briefly News