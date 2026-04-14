A dramatic video captured the moment a man attempted a daring water escape after being cornered by a cheating, exposing TV crew

The post was shared on TikTok, where it sparked a massive debate about the show and its commitment to delivering prime content

Social media users were in stitches at the extreme lengths the man went to avoid being filmed during the live confrontation

An alleged cheater decided to dive into the lake to avoid TV cameras. Image: @ntando_calvin_ / @official_jubjub

Source: TikTok

A routine boat trip at Zoo Lake, in Johannesburg, turned into a scene from an action movie as the Uyajola 9/9 crew chased an alleged cheater across the water.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @ntando_calvin_ on 12 April 2026, where it went viral, gaining many views and comments from viewers who found the whole scene amusing.

The creator was on a date, still rowing in his boat, when he noticed a commotion and cameras on a few boats near him. Turns out, it was JubJub and his Uyajola 9/9 crew, going to confront an alleged cheating man inside the water.

The alleged cheater attempts to get away

Immediately, the man stood up on his boat while the TV presenter and the filming crew tried to speak to him. Seeing that he was caught in action, the man who was wearing a life jacket opted to jump into the water in an attempt to escape. The TV crew, however, caught up with him after he got out of the water. TikTok user @ntando_calvin_ also followed the confrontation, where the women were addressing the alleged cheating man.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is stunned by the Uyajola 9/9 filming

The post gained 668K views and over 500 comments from social media users who were entertained by the live confrontation. Many viewers were shocked by the alleged cheater's reaction of jumping into the water. They called it extreme, worried that he might have damaged his phone. Some joked that they were watching premium content, calling the whole scene a movie. One viewer who lives close to the Zoo Lake was disappointed that she wasn't in the vicinity, saying she always jogs around it.

Some viewers were shocked to see that the show was not scripted. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

Üser @alizwa ntisana said:

"Kanti, this show is not scripted😭?

User @Kabelo Phefo asked:

"I’m more worried about his phone. Did he jump in the water with it 😭?"

User @Adele Robinson commented:

"Haibo, they went into the water for him 😹. This show is extreme 😹."

User @Deedy ᥫ᭡. asked:

"Did you just air the episode before it dropped 😹?"

User @Mbali Jillscott 🎀💜

"This is a whole movie 😂."

User @Nonto N asked:

"I live within walking distance from the Zoo Lake😭😂 and I always run there. Why did this not happen ngikhona (while I'm not there)?"

User @Thobile Slawula❤️👑

"Ok, this is a premium content 🥺❤️🔥."

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Source: Briefly News