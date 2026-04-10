A strong man effortlessly carried away a massive kitchen appliance while a terrified debtor pleaded for his meat in a comical display of strength

The comedic video racked up massive engagement and hundreds of amused reactions from the online community

Social media users joked about the strength people gain when angry, while others praised the creator’s content

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A muscled man was filmed lifting a heavy fridge with ease to load it onto the back of a bakkie. Image: Tafiredeli

Source: Facebook

A humorous content creator from Gqeberha once again had the internet in a state of amusement with his latest comedic offering, which featured a muscled man.

The clip was shared on Facebook on 7 April 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive views and comments from entertained social media users.

The man was filmed standing next to a bakkie with a fridge next to him. He soon lifted it up as if picking up a baby alone, to put on the back of the bakkie. This had the humorous comedian who was standing behind the burglar door, pleading with the man for the meat that was in the fridge. The muscled man ignored him and just walked away. The creator, Facebook user Tafiredeli, captioned his hilarious clip, noting that those were the result of not paying a mashonisa.

The dangers of illegal loan sharks

A rising number of South Africans are turning into mashonisas due to the tough economic times and high bank rejection rates. According to a report by EBnet, these unregistered lenders are not legally allowed to enforce debts or charge interest. They, however, sometimes use intimidation, violence, or the confiscation of ID cards to collect payments. To stay safe, experts suggest cutting unnecessary spending. They also advise negotiating payment breaks with official banks and only borrowing from registered providers that follow the National Credit Act.

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Watch the funny Facebook reel below:

SA loves the comedian's content

The clip gained 747K views and hundreds nearly 300 from an online community that found the content hilarious. Many viewers said the creator was effortlessly funny, wondering where he gets his ideas from. Some jokingly said that when a person is angry, they automatically gain the strength to move anything. One viewer said he also tried lifting his fridge alone, and ended up moving all his furniture with no one's help, but regretted it later after he started feeling pain in his body. Another user jokingly said the muscled man picked up the fridge like a toddler.

Viewers jokingly warned that a mashonisa’s strength is not something anyone should test in real life. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Tobias Steve asked:

"Do you know how angry you have to be to carry a fridge like that?"

User @Velile W NkoSi shared:

"I would wait for him to carry the fridge to the van, then pay him so he can take it off just to see his strength."

User @Mcdonald Tolo commented:

"I once moved a fridge like that, thinking I didn't need my friends or anyone's help. I managed to move everything. I'm telling you, the next three days I was in bed with pains."

User @Ubhuti Lefe teased:

"He picked up your fridge like a toddler."

User @Letthabo Menqe said:

"You'll always be funny."

User @Pyd Sistercoach shared:

"This man is strong."

User @Siphesihle Booi guessed:

"Now this is one of the people who don't use steroids to look strong. Only supplements."

3 Briefly News articles about mashonisas

A viral video of a bakkie moving a fully built shack on a public road in Mafikeng sparked laughter online and speculations that the home was removed by a mashonisa, after the owner failed to pay them back.

Three men were filmed dancing and singing loudly in a joyous mood at a funeral believed to be of a mashonisa, sparking speculations that he died before they could pay his money.

The human rights organisation Black Sash raised concerns about loan sharks that illegally hold owing clients' SASSA and ID cards.

Source: Briefly News