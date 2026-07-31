A gifted young rugby player has earned an international opportunity, but one challenge still stands between him and Italy

His family's appeal has put the spotlight on the cost of representing South Africa on the global stage

Businesses and the public are being urged to help turn years of hard work into an unforgettable experience

Talented young rugby player Nick Craukamp is appealing for support after being selected to represent South Africa on a prestigious Under-19 rugby tour to Italy. Image: citizen.co.za

Source: UGC

Promising young rugby player Nick Craukamp is seeking financial support after securing a place on a South African Under-19 rugby tour to Italy. The youngster has been selected to join some of the country's top emerging players, but his family now needs help raising the funds required for him to take part in the December 2026 tour.

Nick Craukamp earns prestigious Italy rugby opportunity

The Alberton Record reports that Nick was selected after impressing at the VKB Platteland Rugby Week. The squad will travel to Lake Garda, Venice and Rome.

Players will compete in matches while experiencing Italian rugby and culture. The tour, organised by Travel and Sport, costs R58,990 per player, including taxes and travel insurance.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Family hopes community will help make dream possible

Nick's mother, Nicole Craukamp, said her son's love for rugby started at a young age when he was selected for Welpie Rugby at Laerskool General Alberts. She recalled spending countless evenings on the sidelines with her partner, Simone, watching him play.

"I can still see the pride on Nick's face. That feeling has never left him," she said.

Nicole added that rugby has helped shape her son's character, teaching him discipline, leadership and the value of teamwork as he progressed through the ranks.

Nick vows to represent South Africa with pride

Nick said earning a place on the Italy tour was one of the proudest moments of his rugby journey and the reward for years of dedication to the sport. He described the opportunity as a chance to test himself against international opposition while proudly flying the South African flag.

"Being selected for the Italy rugby tour is a dream come true... this opportunity means everything to me," he said.

The young player added that he was determined to make the most of the experience and would work hard to represent his team, his school and South Africa with pride.

How to support Nick Craukamp

Nick's family is calling on businesses, organisations and generous members of the public to help make the once-in-a-lifetime tour a reality. They are seeking sponsorship and financial assistance to cover the costs of the trip ahead of the team's departure for Italy in December 2026.

Anyone interested in supporting Nick or exploring sponsorship opportunities can contact his mother, Nicole Craukamp, on 083 374 3714 or his father, Justin Gericke, on 063 642 8586.

The family remains hopeful that with enough community backing, Nick will be able to take his place in the South African squad and fulfil his dream of representing the country on the international stage.

Lizo Gqoboka retires from professional rugby. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Veteran Springbok retires after injury-hit career

Briefly News also reported that veteran Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka has retired from professional rugby after deciding repeated injuries had taken their toll.

The 36-year-old reflected on his remarkable journey from discovering rugby at 19 to representing South Africa, describing wearing the green and gold as the highlight of his career.

Source: Briefly News